Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability. This is not a good day to start important projects, as stars don’t appear favorable. Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. A property you had booked may finally be handed over to you. There is a possibility of an inheritance coming your way. Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising.

Love Focus: You will go along with lover just to make him or her feel nice.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Earning is set to enhance as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. Superiors at work are likely to hold you in high esteem for something you have achieved. A new idea on the home front looks promising, but needs to be given shape. A chance to set out on an exciting trip can come to some. Things work out fine for those planning to buy property. Expect the day to get brightened by the arrival of a friend or relative. A strenuous morning dose of exercises can tire you out.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affections of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your focus and will to give in your best are likely to be noticed by superiors on the professional front. You may not be able to provide the kind of support you want for a family youngster. You can become serious to buy landed property. Some favorable developments on the social front are foreseen. Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A favorable situation is likely to develop on the academic front and will make you realize your dream. Don’t take unnecessary risks on the health front today. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. Business persons can expect increased profits. A family member will be more than willing to take your guidance in an important domestic issue. Be careful on the road. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favor.

Love Focus: Differences cropping up on the marital front need to be sorted at the earliest.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Following instructions regarding fitness in letter and spirit is likely to find you nearing total health. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. Pending issues at work will need to be tackled on an urgent basis. Some homemakers are likely to earn appreciation for their aesthetic sense. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. A property is likely to come into your name soon. You are likely to catch up on the gossip by participating in an event.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to make a relationship click, but you will succeed.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Excellence showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self-esteem back. Those suffering from depressing thoughts are likely to bring positivity into their lives. A financial venture may get you totally involved. Much spadework will be required in getting a project on the track. Domestic front is a happy place to be in today as you get to meet many exciting people. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favor.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): A sale of property may get good response. You will be appreciated for making things exciting on the social front. Good health and positivity are yours for the asking on the fitness front. You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. Your ideas and suggestions will be implemented on the professional front. A family youngster can become a source of tension for some. Some of you may have to undertake a journey on a short notice.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to make a relationship click, but you will succeed.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good preparation will be needed by students to achieve their aim. Health remains satisfactory. Some efforts will be required to remain in shape. Doing something right the first time is likely to impress one and all on the work front. Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. Things may not go right for you in a long journey. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with someone from the opposite gender shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone you were counting on may let you down. You will need to step up physical activity to retain good health. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. Initiative taken to clinch a deal will succeed through your skillful negotiation. You will need to be more concerned about someone close to the family, as he or she expects much from you. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. You can get serious for buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family outing is in the pipeline and promises much joy and happiness. Those buying or selling property must keep in touch with the real estate scene to avoid burning fingers. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt! An additional financial burden can fall on your shoulders. At work, you are set to give a good account of yourself and complete all given tasks to the satisfaction of superiors. Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too!

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a property of your dreams. You may become socially active and take up some cause too. Marked improvement in fitness is foreseen. An additional income that you are banking on may take some more time to get generated. A decision at work will prove favorable in boosting your career. Some of you may focus on strengthening relationships to make your social circle stronger. An overseas journey is likely for those who hold some interest there.

Love Focus: Put efforts in sorting out the differences that may disturb your relationship with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Something new started on the fitness front is likely to keep you fit and energetic. You will have to think up some more ways of earning, if you want to become financially stable. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. This is the day when you will need to keep aside some time to sort out a family matter. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. Time to get serious about a property-related issue. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON