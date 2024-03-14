Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 14, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Discussing investments with an expert will be a good idea. You may find your concentration and focus wavering today at work. Unconditional love can be showered upon your by family. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positivesignals.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. The probability of losing something expensive or important is high. A different mode may be adopted for commuting to the workplace by some. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go-ahead. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air.

Love Focus: Difference with lover may put paid to a well-planned romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Luck shines on those searching for a suitable job. Those separated from home can feel homesick today. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. A family dispute over property may snowball into something serious. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours.

Love Focus: Those in love are in for a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Don’t trust anyone with your money as loss is foreseen. Delays in a new project cannot be ruled out for some. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation. A promising job may elude those looking for one. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore on the financial front. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Those shifting houses can face difficulties.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly. Those trying to boost income will have to figure out newer ways. Expect excellent output from someone you have delegated to do your share of work. Focusing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. A good source of earnings comes to those looking for financial security. You may lack focus and lag in an important assignment. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. You can become a part of a project at work, so brace yourself for hard work! Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. A vacation may materialize and prove most enjoyable. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Peach

Problems on the health front are foreseen. Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. Induction of better-qualified people can make the work environment more competitive. Family life may prove most fulfilling, as someone extends all the support to you. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. An unexpected expenditure can put you back by a few thousand. Trying out a new idea at work may need some more fine-tuning to be successful. The domineering nature of a spouse may be upsetting. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to woo a lover today, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to impress those who matter. Homemakers may find the daily grind boring and may long for change. A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta