Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 15, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An unexpected gift from a relative is likely to make you smile. Your ability to analyze things well is likely to bag you compliments. Be careful of committing extra freebies while dealing with potential clients. You may cook your favorite meal today and treat yourself to nice things. You can plan to travel out of the station at someone’s invitation. Steps to acquire property may be underway. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to spend some time with someone whom you have appreciated for a long time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You should do your homework and put in some more research before investing money in any scheme. You should be cautious while dealing with sensitive matters and making big decisions. Your coworkers may be supportive and helpful today. You may get a chance to train people to be fit and fine. Success is indicated for students appearing in an exam or interview. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. A property chosen by you may go out of the reach of your pocket if you do not decide quickly.

Love Focus: Singles may meet someone and fall in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may have great saving plans and strategies to make a profit. Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front. You may be impatient at work and want immediate results. Excess consumption of spicy or junk food may cause health issues, so try to avoid it. Travel to a happening place with friends and family is foreseen for some. A property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You may find ways to form a stronger bond with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may make a major decision regarding your finances. Traveling with friends may give you a chance to take a break from work and spend quality time. Your siblings may buy their dream home and throw a housewarming party. An ancestral property may also be transferred to your name. This is an excellent day when you may focus on your professional growth. Health doesn’t appear to be too great; remain watchful.

Love Focus: Some disagreements with beloved may also cause you mental stress.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may remain in a good mood today. It is going to be a favorable day for business negotiations. Difference of opinion may mar the family happiness today; be careful with your words. Technical glitches may hamper the productivity for some. You may book a travel package and plan to spend a few days abroad with your best buddies. Some of you may use your energy in completing pending tasks and make future plans. Excellent showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self-esteem back.

Love Focus: Love birds may feel deeply in love and think about moving ahead and tying the knot.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some may think about joining a part-time job to boost their income. You may get a chance to enjoy your favourite food with your loved ones. You may come up with new approaches and ideas to sort out issues at work. Try some relaxation activities to calm your mind. You can take a short journey to meet someone close. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition.

Love Focus: Cooling off relations with lover may seem alarming, but it will be a passing phase.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Entrepreneurs or freelancers may get new projects. A family event may keep you occupied with arrangements and meeting relatives. You may focus on your career goals and strengthen your efficiency. Ignoring your health at this juncture may make you pay, so be careful. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night. Don’t seal any deal on property today. Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track.

Love Focus: You should learn from your past mistakes to keep your love life stable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. You may have a showdown with someone at work over a work related issue. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property.

Love Focus: If you are single, someone may notice you today and try to reach you out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may feel stabilized and secure on the financial front today. You may buy your dream home and be busy in organizing and decorating it. A property dispute may sort out with the help of a third party, and it may bring immense pleasure. Try to avoid travelling unless really important. Regular morning walk may recharge your mind and body. Seniors may watch your progress so try to pay attention to your work.

Love Focus: Some major decisions you take today may take your love life in a new direction.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may have a stable financial condition and pay off all your old debts. Some of you may be concerned about the health of the elderly at home. Your competence and skills will make even the most difficult tasks seem like a cakewalk. A short trip with friends may refresh you and fill you with positivity and thrill. You are likely to come out with flying colors in a challenging situation on the academic front. Property owners may have to struggle a bit more to find the right buyers.

Love Focus: Arguing with a love partner may create troubles in a relationship today, so keep your cool.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Off White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is a possibility of borrowing or lending money. You may enjoy outdoor activities with kids. You may be focused and feel like completing pending tasks. You may feel emotionally strong and enjoy the day to the fullest. You may take a day off work and go on a short trip with loved ones. A property you are eyeing may prove way beyond your reach. You are likely to fare well on the academic front, irrespective of how you have prepared.

Love Focus: Committed couples may enjoy some outdoor activities or plan a trip to a romantic destination.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A business deal may turn out favorable and help take your business to the next level. Students keen to study abroad may apply for education loan. Kids may enjoy outdoor activities. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. You may opt for a strict regime to control weight issues. You may feel confident today and complete all your tasks with ease. Value of property owned by you is likely to grow up.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to meet some likeminded individuals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Silver

