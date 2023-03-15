Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 15, 2023: Joyous aura at home

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) It seems to be a moderate day for the Sagittarius natives. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may have heavy workload and try to focus on high priority tasks. Dull routine task may make you feel dull or monotonous, but it is the high time to complete them. All your health issues may be over and you may feel physically fit. Meditation may work wonder for working women and help them improve mental health and limit distractions. Love life seems stable and you may feel secure in your current relationship. Some may think about taking a clear decision about their love life.

You may have a stable financial condition and your new business may take off and give you satisfactory results. Some may join new jobs and get higher pay and some perks. A property dispute may sort out with the help of a third party and it may bring immense pleasure to you. Everything seems fine, you just try to avoid travelling. Avoid foreign trips as stars are not favorable.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

You may feel stabilized and secure on the financial front today. Collaborations and new projects are indicated. You may spend some money on your loved ones and buy them expensive gifts.

Sagittarius Family Today:

You may buy your dream home and be busy in organizing and decorating it. Friends may call or message you today.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Seniors may watch your progress so try to pay attention to your work. Your strong leadership qualities and dedication may impress your colleagues.

Sagittarius Health Today:

This is a favorable day on the health front. Regular morning walk may recharge your mind and body. It is also an auspicious day to take up a sport. Aquatic activities can be good for your health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

Your fantasies may turn into reality today. Romantic evening is on the cards. Some major decisions you take today may take your love life in a new direction.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

