Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 16, 2023

Daily horoscope: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for March 15, 2023.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your savings can be turned to lucrative investment plans, very soon. You may partake in making some joint decisions in important family discussions.

Networking with the right-minded people will help you land up some new opportunities. You may indulge in impulsive eating if you feel stressed. Those thinking of buying property can find some good bargains. A trip may get cancelled or postponed.

Love Focus: Temporary absence of lover can make the romantic front looking bleak for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial goals may be attained with quite ease as you spread your wings in various financial streams. Going on a fun picnic can really strengthen the family ties. It’s a challenging time as you deal with new business expectations. Cutting off on saturated food items can be a big relief. A pilgrimage is likely to be undertaken by some to participate in a religious event. Builders and property dealers can expect the horizon brightening up.

Love Focus: Couples in a long-term relationship may think about getting married very soon

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Employ this time to learn more about the financial market so that you can look for some investment opportunities later. Maintain a healthy and stress-free atmosphere in your home to release the tension. Freshers waiting for a big opportunity can get on a lucky streak as positive responses are awaited. You may feel the mental strength to delve into spiritually rich discussions. This is an excellent time to develop or own property. You may find travelling rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Your love life may go on a smooth ride, welcoming some joyful moments ahead.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Following the advice of someone clued up financially can result in profits. A family reunion is likely to create a positive vibe at your home. You may have to deal with a lot of stress at work but keeping your feet strong will help you sail through this time. Sticking to a healthy diet can be beneficial in the long run. A vacation is likely to give a welcome break to those needing a break from routine. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house can lead you to big money.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will have to improve their personality and the efforts they put in.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Delayed payments and borrowed money can be expected to come back real soon. Your family may be in an excited mood as a positive news seems to be on its way. You are likely to be stressed at work because of strict deadlines and over-working hours. Your fitness cycle is likely to keep you rejuvenated all day. An excellent day for matters related to property is foreseen. Some of you may get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment.

Love Focus: Those in long term relationships, can expect a peaceful journey ahead.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A payment from an overseas friend is likely to provide you with much needed security in terms of finances. Things seem quite peaceful on the family front. New job offers and lucrative business opportunities may come in at the same time.

Your health is likely to remain at its prime today. Your body may feel as light as a feather. Avoid investing or delving into real estate investments. An overpacked itinerary can make you feel a little overwhelmed, so try going with the flow.

Love Focus: Your love for your partner can help you make some difficult decisions with ease and calmness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your finances are likely to get better. Keep a positive outlook as things get a little difficult on the personal front. Career progression may get on a slower path. Stick to your fitness plans to get something successful out of it. It is possible to go abroad, if you have been trying too desirably for it. Today, seems to be your lucky day as whatever you ask for, you are certain to get!

Love Focus: Your love for your partner can bloom as you find joy in little things with them.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Wealth is likely to come to you from some unexpected sources. Your family can be a source of immense love, care and support for you. Additional work can be assigned to you on the professional front. You can think of starting a morning routine to get in that fresh air and positive environment. Favourable outcome of a pending property issue can be expected. You are likely to devote time and attention to someone on the social front and earn praise.

Love Focus: Let love take its own course of action and surprise you with something positive.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to get your hands on an exclusive bank deal today. Things seem quite moderate on the family front. Networking with the biggies can get you ahead of others. Spend some time with yourself and unleash the power of mindful existence. Incorporating a little physical exercise can be a great idea. If you wish to travel then it is advised to leave a little early to avoid any last minute hassles. A close relative’s advice is likely to keep you high in spirits.

Love Focus: Differences may creep into your relationship and keep you at loggerheads with partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This timing is right to look for some lucrative investment strategies. You will need to maintain cordial relations within the family, if you want peace of mind.

Professionally, it’s a prosperous day. Academic achievements may be achieved with some efforts. Your body can feel quite energized if you stick to a healthy lifestyle. Enjoying new places today is on the cards.

Love Focus: Singles may have to wait a little longer to find that perfect connection.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It’s a good time to plan some investment strategies as you might feel the need to do so. Things seem quite comfortable on the family front. Thinking about starting a side hustle can turn out to be a great source of passive income. It’s time to set your mind to a goal and work intentionally towards achieving it. The timing is perfect to pack your bags and go for a travel repertoire. Things may go according to your choice if you keep a positive outlook.

Love Focus: Those in long term relationships may tend to feel the burden of expectations.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Expect a stable source of income today. Happy time with the family can help you feel extremely satisfied. Your career progression is headed towards the right path. Try following a strict exercise regimen to get the perfect results! Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Your desire for a vacation may soon be fulfilled.

Love Focus: Keep things light in your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

