Leo Horoscope Today, March 16, 2023: A change in lifestyle

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, brimming with energy and enthusiasm, you are ready to take on various battles dear Leos! You may have the mindset to do tasks that you have been procrastinating for long. You are advised to continue making some strategic changes in your lifestyle to accomplish your goals. Financially, you might be in for a big cash bonanza as you receive hefty returns from investments in real estate. A verbal conflict with a colleague can end up turning into a big, heated argument if you don’t practice patience. Your seniors are likely to test you by throwing in some extra work at your side. Your family will remain safe and secure. You won’t have to worry about any near one’s health. Encouraging signals from a crush is likely to put you in a good mood. Singles can sign up for dating site and get some positive matches. You might take an unexpected trip that changes your perspective.

Leo Finance Today

Your investment strategies can lead you to a path of financial security. You may find the courage to start a side hustle that blesses you with financial security. All delayed payments and borrowed money can be expected to come back real soon.

Leo Family Today

Your family may be in an excited mood as a positive news seems to be on its way. The company of some guests is likely to lighten up your house with chit-chat, gossip and laughter.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to be stressed at work because of strict deadlines and over-working hours. Don’t be disheartened as this is only temporary. Take this time to analyze your career choices. You may find yourself worried about switching the job today.

Leo Health Today

Your health is going to be a savior in these trying times. You may find plenty of time in your hand to invest in your mind and body growth. Your fitness cycle is likely to keep you rejuvenated all day. Try hydrating yourself as much as you can.

Leo Love Life Today

Positive signs from a potential love interest can really give you high hopes. Those in long term relationships, can expect a peaceful journey ahead. People who have just come out of a relationship can utilize this time to introspect and focus on self-love and care.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

