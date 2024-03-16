Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 16, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Investing in a scheme that seems lucrative will be a step in the right direction, as it brings good profits. Taking up a sporting discipline may become your key to good health. A project will be completed to the complete satisfaction of seniors at work. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be fun. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time. House owners can expect to demand good rent for their property. Going in for higher studies is possible and will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love are expected and will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

News on the financial front may not be too encouraging. Some of you may get motivated to achieve perfect health. It may become difficult today to cope with the workload on the professional front. A new domestic situation will bring positivity to your life. Taking a break to go on a vacation is indicated. Shifting residence to a new location is possible. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated.

Love Focus: An active love life promises to keep you satisfied.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may have to spend on something not catered for in the budget. A controlled diet will help you retain good health. You can be made to wait for a decision by a senior at work. Domestic harmony may get disturbed due to someone's flared tempers. A fun trip is on the cards for some. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. The phase of good luck starts and will find you in the best of everything.

Love Focus: A freshly begun romantic relationship is likely to flourish.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Whatever you invest in now, you are likely to get doubled shortly. Health matters gain priority and will motivate to achieve total fitness. Professionals will find the day exceptionally rewarding. Family life will prove immensely satisfying as great bonhomie amongst family members prevails. A good companion promises to make a long journey interesting. You will finally sell your property at a very high price and will also make some good profits. Your leadership qualities will be much appreciated in a particular situation that you may find yourself in today.

Love Focus: Spending an evening out with a lover is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your savings are likely to come to good use today. Simply remaining conscious of your health promises to keep you fit. You are likely to keep the ones who matter in good humour on the professional front. A child or a family member may need your help and support. A journey may appear a bit strenuous due to the distance, but you will cope well. Those living in single accommodation should be careful about their security. A friend's support will be a big boost for those preparing for a competition or project.

Love Focus: Your secret love will no longer be a secret.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Recognition awaits you on the professional front. You will manage the financial front most competently. Some new health options may help you attain a sound physical condition. An activity at home can keep you engrossed and entertained. There is a fair chance of getting possession of a flat or plot. Things will go fine for those starting something new.

Love Focus: Strengthening your loving bonds with the one you love is likely.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your financial situation remains satisfactory, as opportunities keep knocking your door at regular intervals. Whatever you have been following on the fitness front is certain to keep you healthy and energetic. There is much you will achieve on the work front and the good news is that it will get noticed by those who matter. Children will manage to get into the good books of their parents by doing what is expected of them. Property can be bought or sold by some.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated in full measure by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financially, you will be much better off as you shift to the saving mode. A balanced diet will be your mantra for keeping in shape. You will find yourself confident enough to follow a different career path. A fine day to dine out with family or go out for a picnic. A journey undertaken now will bring appreciable gains eventually. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well-wishers.

Love Focus: Small gestures will matter immensely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will be sensible enough to save and not spend whatever you earn. Eating healthy food and shunning junk food may become your motto. Things will get favourable on the professional front. Family responsibilities will give you little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. Thorough preparation for a journey will be important. Some of you are likely to perform well in a competition.

Love Focus: Making plans with the one you love for something exciting is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Carelessness on the monetary front may cost you heavy. Joining a group of health-conscious people will do a whale of good for you on the health front. Whatever you have planned on the professional front today will be a thumping success. Serenity and tranquillity prevail on the domestic front. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation. Your friendly nature and open-heartedness are likely to make you many friends.

Love Focus: Someone you never noticed before may begin to attract you romantically!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Sticking to a workout routine may benefit you on the health front. Luck turns favourable on the monetary front, so splurge on whatever you have been wanting. Keeping good relations with co-workers will help you in getting out of a tight corner on the professional front. A new addition to the family can give hours of joy to some. The chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. Taking premises on rent is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Someone is out to impress you on the romantic front, so enjoy the attention while it lasts!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Things start looking up for you financially. You will manage to achieve total fitness just by remaining regular. You will find a great opportunity coming your way on the professional front. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense mental satisfaction. An out-of-town trip may materialise. A spiritual person can have a positive influence on you.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Pink