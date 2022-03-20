Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An initiative on the health front is likely to keep you refreshed and rejuvenated. Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. A discussion with peers in your profession will prove fruitful. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Hopes of a quiet romantic evening may be dashed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There is a good chance of winning recognition at work. Making fitness your priority now will balance you immensely on the health front. You spend well, but you earn well too, so expect this happy situation to persist on the financial front. Love of near and dear ones will prove most touching. A property gives good returns. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will manage to stick to a strict dietary regimen, just to come back in shape. A loan given to someone may be returned. You are likely to find your rhythm at work. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed.

Love Focus: Love life will be more than satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health remains satisfactory as you become more fitness conscious. Constraints regarding money are set to disappear, so rejoice. A family function may have you at its forefront. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Health that had been a source of concern for some is likely to show improvement. You will have to contend with a new competitor at work. You will be able to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. Some of you may be manipulated into taking up more than your fair share of work. Acquiring a built up property is possible for some. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those having an affair on the sly are likely to find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Steps taken for keeping fit may help you enjoy better health. Good earning is foreseen for professionals. A raise or an increment can be expected. Some tensions are foreseen in a joint family set up. Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out. A much awaited house construction may be started. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: Care and concern for each other promise to strengthen your loving bonds with spouse.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to take good care of your health by joining a fitness club. Some pending payments are likely to be received. Some pending payments are likely to be received. Domestic peace and harmony is you aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. A property is likely to come into your name soon. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover can get into complaining mode, if you fail to preempt it beforehand.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health improves and is not likely to pose any further problems. Expect good returns from an investment. Burden of work is set to increase for some on the professional front. Meeting old friends and relatives promises to make the day interesting and entertaining. A welcome break from work may come in the form of a short vacation. You will manage to put in concerted efforts for an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Chances of getting engaged or married seem ripe for those looking for life partners.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health. Monetary front strengthens as money lent to someone is returned. Your initiative on the professional front will bring you into the notice of those who matter. You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Those feeling a bit rushed on the academic front will be able to cope with it satisfactorily.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible may be found.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may have to put in your bit for good health. This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to make your mark on the professional front. Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some differences with spouse are in the offing due to his or her suspicious nature.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your focus no health will keep you fit and energetic. You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. Things start improving on the professional front. A firm hand will help contain joint family complications. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. A fantastic break is likely to come your way as regards real estate. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may choose to lead a more active life, just to enhance your fitness level. Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. A job undertaken will be executed to the satisfaction of all. Harmony prevails on the home front. Harmony prevails on the home front. Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track. This is a good day to refresh old contacts on the social front.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up the tempo and is poised for an exciting finish!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate