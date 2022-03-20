Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 20: Let's see what's in store for you

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

As per your innate qualities, you love to handle the situations and persons as per your own experience, judgment and perception in life. But having said so, it doesn’t make you a prejudiced person; you are open to new feedback and reviews and take criticism quite well. Nothing can make you unstable and directionless from your firm determination and will power. And this is how you shall pursue your today’s activities and goals, with utter dedication and determination. It can be a challenging day for you but as a true Gemini Personality, you simply love challenges and this is what you will love about the day as well. Let us see what other aspects have in store for you.



Gemini Finance Today

You are a pro and expert when it comes to analysis and calculation of your hard-earned money. With this skill in your power, you are going to make some good decisions money wise which will bring you good fortune in the future.



Gemini Family Today

You and your family members are in great joyous mood today. It is most likely because of a issue getting resolved on the right time. Some good news like an addition in family member can also be on its way.



Gemini Career Today

You have set some serious career goals today and most likely you will achieve it all with your sheer wisdom and intellect. It may happen that you have to fit in at your co worker’s seat for some time for their unavailability in office.



Gemini Health Today

It would be best if you stick to your diet plan today and don’t indulge in any junk or fast food. Avoid watching TV or screen for long hours as it may dry your eyes.

Gemini Love Life Today

Love life and romance in your life will stay normal and just as usual days. There will be a sense of peace and stability in your relationship and you will like to stay the way you are.



Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026