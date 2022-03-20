Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 20: You'll be the winner today

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

You are one crazy and fanatically ambitious being, Dear Capricorn. As represented by the image of a mountain goat, you make sense in every aspect of life, be it in chasing dreams or aspirations, or be it for staying realistic and practical at the same time. You know the right acts and tricks to make it big in this world and use them exceptionally well in life. You at times can have some issues taking the right decision and your confused feeling presides over your intellect. But in the end, your mind wins. And so is going to be today. You can make the full use of opportunities only when you think more with your head and less with your heart. Rest seems to be all fine and wonderful.



Capricorn Finance Today

If you have been applying some math and cautions to speed up the pace of your earnings, it is going to bring you some fantastic results today. You shall be rewarded with a good fortune knocking at your door.



Capricorn Family Today

Your children might not be feeling the right kind of motivation to stay true to their academic goals. You may have to counsel them and guide them with a better vision and aim. Your spouse is feeling romantic and may cook some delicious meal for you.

Capricorn Career Today

Your practical approach and your deep analytical skills are paying you off the right rewards. You can expect deep praise from your superiors and they might promote you with a new job role.



Capricorn Health Today

Your health is doing fine and it is time to make some alternations to bring in more flexibility and better agility in your body. Practice yoga and stay mindful of your sitting postures. Take small breaks in between.



Capricorn Love Life Today

All is going to be super exciting in your love life. You can expect a date finalization for getting married if not married as yet. Married ones will have the unconditional support and love of your family.



Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

