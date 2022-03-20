Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 20: Stars predict a hectic work life

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are a complete spendthrift when it comes to matters like spending on some luxurious items and materialistic pleasures. Your simple love yourself the way you are and are not seeking anybody’s validation and approval on the same. Today you might want to plan for an exotic vacation with your friends or family. From a long time, you are craving the connection to be rejuvenated with the mother earth and hence you may spend the day planning for recreational and relaxing activities. Your work life can stay a little hectic but still you will love everything about the day for it may bring new possibilities to enjoy and celebrate in life.







Taurus Finance Today

It is going to be a wonderful day to chase your dreams and aspirations in the direction of your financial goals. If in the recent times, you were planning for a big step relating to money, you might take that step today. It is likely to bring you good fortune.



Taurus Family Today

Your family is planning for a good time since months and that is you may be thinking of giving them a surprise by booking a vacation to an exotic location. Every person in the family will be happy with this news.



Taurus Career Today

Career goals most likely run in the right direction. The efforts and hard work that you have been putting in your professional life is going to bring you some noticeable and prized rewards at work place today.



Taurus Health Today

Your health is getting better day by day and all thanks to the lifestyle and routine discipline that you have been ardently following. You are going to be super charged up and excited for the day.



Taurus Love Life Today

In matters of love and romance in your horoscope, it is also going to be a great day. You and your partner or spouse both will feel the same connection about each other and might want to engage in a important relationship discussion.



Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Peach

