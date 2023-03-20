Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 20, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Astrological prediction for November 09, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may go for a saving plan and invest in property today. Freelancers and businesspersons may get a chance to meet potential clients. You can expect short travel or relocation. Someone in your family may hurt you with harsh words and pointing out your weaknesses. Help your kids make good choices or it may impact their academic or career growth negatively. Your planets may keep you in a good mood on the health front.

Love Focus: You may have a good day as far as your love life is concerned.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Extravagant nature may prove serious, so focus on saving and making more money. You may play the role of peacemaker and an effective mediator and sort out a family dispute. Freshers may appear in interviews and crack them with ease. You may be able to deal with any issues with a big smile. Your hard work will finally pay off on the academic front. You may make a considerable profit by selling an ancestral property.

Love Focus: You may meet like-minded people and think about getting into a relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The day is favoring financial growth. Some issues may crop up and you may take help from parents or elders. A tough competition will find you coming out with flying colors on the academic front. Don’t take anyone who is not keen on a trip. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you. You are on your way to achieve your career goals and a hike or promotion. Despite feeling low on energy, you may try to spread goodwill and cheer all around.

Love Focus: Avoid trying ways to follow an impossible dream and take any major decision on the love front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may sell a commercial or residential property and make huge profits. Your existing business may start taking off and reaping rewards for you. You may finish all your pending tasks and relax at home. Everything seems okay but you should avoid or postpone trip plans. You may face some challenges in achieving targets and seek the help of colleagues. You may notice a marked improvement in your physical and mental health.

Love Focus: You may try to cheer your partner up and pamper him or her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A business trip may get business deals and the opportunity to meet someone influential. Real estate agents may earn good commissions. Working women may start taking care of themselves and join a meditation or yoga class. Some may feel they are underpaid at their job and think about switching jobs. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front. A good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success.

Love Focus: You may try to indulge yourself in momentary pleasure today and feel good about it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some may start working part-time to boost income. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Past investments may start reaping rewards for you. Some personal issues may cause you stress. Keep some time in hand before starting out to avoid rushing on the road. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to make their mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your harsh words and careless attitude may make things worse for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some may pass a competitive exam or an interview. You may be full of energy and think about doing something for others. Your overconfident nature may put you into problems and cause financial damage. A property dispute with relatives is indicated. Parents may impose their ideas and thoughts on children. Be particular with whom you travel or give a lift to in your vehicle.

Love Focus: You may feel good and turn your attention to your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may get huge monetary gains from foreign collaboration. Someone in your family may face some health issues. Some may explore property listings to find the best option to invest their money. Media professionals may work hard to accomplish something big and achieve their goals. Children may need to work hard on the academic front. A business trip may get you a chance to enhance your professional circle.

Love Focus: You may take a break from a busy schedule and relax with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is an auspicious day, and you may get a chance to form a new business project. You may relax at home and try to draw joy from familiar things. Freshers may get new job offers. You should be patient and understanding and wait for a favorable time. Someone close may give you good health advice today. A trip with loved ones may give you much-needed break from monotony.

Love Focus: Love may take a backseat today as you may be occupied with other things.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You should also be careful while making online payments using credit or debit cards. Your spouse and kids may demand lots of attention and time. Someone may give you some useful tips to increase your income and grab better work opportunities. You may not feel good about yourself and go for a healing program. Traveling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. A property deal may take some more time to materialize.

Love Focus: Singles may get closer to someone they like.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You should be cautious with high-risk investments today. Someone in your family may give you good advice to grow personally and professionally. This is not a good day at work and you may feel like stuck in one job. Those who are working hard to manage weight issues may see positive results. Buying or selling a property is on the cards. A trip may turn out enjoyable and give you a chance to spend quality time with your kids.

Love Focus: You may feel insecure in your relationship and find it hard to trust your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The day may bring mixed results on the financial front. Parents may buy you something expensive. Your accomplishments may get you recognition at work. All your emotional issues may be over and you may feel better than ever. You may meet old friends today and plan a short trip. Any kind of property investment is not suggested today. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Committed couples may make some major decisions and plan to tie a knot.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Orange

