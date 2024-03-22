Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 22, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Precautions will be needed to remain fit. You will have to take steps to maintain your financial position. You are likely to become the blue-eyed of your senior, if you not already are! Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: You will be bowled over by someone, who has the hots for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good physical condition will help you in preventing common ailments. A hard bargain is in store for some wanting to buy something expensive. You will fare much better if you don’t play for short-term gains. It is best not to raise any contentious issue at home as it can create disharmony. Those travelling should be careful on the road. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Some students can go through a bad phase as regards their preparation.

Love Focus: Romance thrills, but can distract you from other important pursuits.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. You will take steps to make yourself financially secure. Some of you will manage to establish yourself on the professional front. Domestic peace and harmony is your aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand. Innovative ideas in organizing an event on the social front will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: The lover will live up to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. You are likely to achieve financial stability. An added skill will help enhance your job prospects. Senior family member’s advice will have much merit in it, so don’t reject it out of hand. Your indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on your partner and make an outing colorless. A property deal may prove most profitable. New fields will interest you on the academic front but will need your complete focus.

Love Focus: An argument with a lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you will fight an infection successfully. You will be able to complete the paperwork to get a loan released. You are prone to commit some errors at work today, so remain vigilant. A family dispute will be amicably resolved. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. Expect some hurdles on the academic front, but they will not be insurmountable.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with your lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Your bank balance is likely to become healthier with time. An argument at work threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth. A suitable marriage proposal for someone in the family is likely to be received. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. A new academic session can find some enjoying their hearts out.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring your lover into the mood for it!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. A financial setback is in the offing for some. Those in uniformed services can crave a peace posting. Homemakers will remain busy, but still find time for some idle gossip! Uncertainty can fog the mind of those planning to travel abroad. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. This is a fantastic time for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The routine will keep you in good health. This is the time to consolidate your gains. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. Guests are likely to pour in brightening the home front. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. You will be able to forge ahead on the academic front by being more methodical. Doing someone a favour on the social front will get you the brownie points.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocate someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Good savings will allow you to think of purchasing a major item. Those in show business will get a chance to promote themselves. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will now be possible. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Some of you may plan to add to your property. Keeping the company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as Cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Someone may ensure your financial well-being. Some of you will be able to add to your portfolio. Heeding the advice of elders will be in your interest. Adventurous types can expect the time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. You will manage to get rid of people who don’t support your ideas. A gift from someone close is likely to make you immensely happy.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can find yourself fitter with regular exercise. Financial gains are foreseen in whatever you undertake today. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just around the corner for some. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. A new property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. You will manage to recover the money you had given up as lost. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. A religious or marriage ceremony is likely to be planned at home. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. You are likely to improve your performance in the sporting arena. You are likely to excel academically.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of your lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver