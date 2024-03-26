Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 26, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Things start to improve on the financial front, but you remain on the saving mode. Balanced diet will be your key to good health. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those looking for one. You are likely to fare well in your efforts on the academic front. Your initiatives are likely to make you the favourite of your seniors. You receive support of the family when you need it the most. Those on pilgrimage may find the trip spiritually uplifting.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Homemakers may go in for renovation work to give a facelift to the house. Travel bugs may bite some and take them someplace exotic. Possession of a property may come to you. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help you in keeping healthier and fitter. Do invest in a scheme that does not seem lucrative at this point, as it is bound to get profitable at a later stage. The professional front is handled competently and efficiently.

Love Focus: Love is in the air so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly. Today, you are likely to find yourself full of energy and verve. Your initiative on the professional front proves profitable. A spouse may need your help in an important matter. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. An event that you have organised may turn out to be a hit.

Love Focus: Those in love will find a lover welcoming your ideas.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may be held responsible for a deed that you have not committed at work. Financially, you may find things improving. An exercise routine may look discouraging but will help bring you back in shape. Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain. Your focus may waver on the academic front and affect your performance. Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by your spouse.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to strengthen as you nurture your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some promising career options may come to those looking for suitable employment. You will be able to achieve what your heart desires on the professional front. You are likely to adopt healthy options to achieve total fitness. You are likely to make the domestic front most inviting for guests. A trip to a vacation by road will prove the most exciting. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to enjoy good rapport with everyone on the professional front, due to your helpful attitude. Domestic harmony prevails and will allow you to let your hair down. Promising investment opportunities come your way on the financial front. Physical activity will keep you fit. This proves to be a special day for you on the social front. Something that you have accomplished on the academic front will come in for praise.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Yoga and Meditation promise to counter moodiness, so go for it. Innovative ideas at work are likely to win the day for you. You will remain on solid ground, as far as academics are concerned. Profits increase for those pursuing a business venture. Those driving will be better off avoiding heavy traffic.

You are likely to enjoy the evening in the company of your loved ones.

Love Focus: An outing with a lover may not click initially, but let the evening wear on.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Advice of a senior is likely to hold you in good stead and help further your career. A suitable accommodation will be hired soon by those trying to settle in a new city. Eligible can expect their marriage proposal to get accepted. You are set to enjoy the day with friends and family. This is the best time of your life and you will be able to make the best of it. All mistakes committed in the past will get washed away as you do something marvellous for the organisation.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to be with lover.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. A good break is on the cards for engineers, doctors and business administrators. You may be instrumental in implementing something on the work front. Your even-handedness in dealing with sensitive issues at work will be much appreciated. Things are likely to turn favourable on the financial front, as money flows in. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front.

Love Focus: Spending time with a lover may prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just around the corner for some. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earnings. A journey may need to be postponed. Prospects of acquiring property are likely to brighten. A well-wisher's advice is likely to prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: A much anticipated evening out with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Cashing in on a deal is possible for some professionals. An initiative on the health front is likely to keep you refreshed and rejuvenated. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some. Invested money may start giving handsome returns. Acquiring a property at a bargain price is foreseen for some. Someone close is likely to achieve laurels on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to draw you closer to someone on the romantic front, so expect an exciting phase to begin!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially. Parents or spouse may disagree over an issue, but you will be able to convince them. Your efforts will help make a mark on the professional front. Academic performance is likely to improve, as you sharpen your focus. You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming health conscious. Avoid driving at night.

Love Focus: Someone may be expecting a positive response from you on the romantic front, but do what your heart dictates.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige