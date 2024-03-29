All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 29, 2024(Pixabay)

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. You manage to effectively overcome a competitive situation at work. Timely advice of an elder is likely to save your relationship. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

The desire for good health will motivate you to shake a leg and benefit from it. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. Recognition for hard work and loyalty is in the offing for some. A lot of pending jobs get cleared today at home. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. A property may come into your name. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Lover’s sweet gesture can leave you smitten with romantic feelings!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. Put your money in speculation only if you are confident. You get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front. Homemakers may find it difficult to balance the budget due to mounting expenses. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfilment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Don’t ignore health under any pretext. This is the time to plan your finances for the future. You will be able to manage a transfer to your chosen location. Someone is likely to prove of immense help on the family front. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: A current relationship promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Home remedies will come in handy for those with health problems. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. An urgent and important job will be successfully handled by you. A major renovation work may be undertaken at home. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit the mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. If you own a vehicle, it will be a good idea to help someone out. The work pace will be to your liking on the professional front. You may derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of lonely hearts.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. You are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. Your efforts will help you to de-stress and attain mental equanimity. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. Financially, you will be able to improve your position. There will be no respite for you as you get into work mode. A party at home or an evening out for some special occasion is indicated. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress a lover is just around the corner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. Retailers may not find much change in the status of their sales. You may plan a surprise party for a family youngster. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. A property matter will be amicably resolved. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Silver

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred per cent fit. Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood. This is an excellent day for an outing with family and friends. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are set to strike it rich on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

A changed diet will help in coming back in shape. An out-of-town business deal is likely to prove profitable. You will be able to figure out more ways of enhancing your income. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. The financial front will be in the pink of health. The unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. A contentious family issue will be amicably resolved. Those craving a break can opt for an exotic vacation. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White