Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 8, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. The day turns out excellent on the professional front. There is a fair chance of an impromptu outing with family today. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue.

Love Focus: Care and support of the lover will provide a sense of immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. A workplace faux pas may get you reported to higher-ups. You may not be on speaking terms with someone in the family. You may opt out of a trip just because your best friends are not coming along. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. Those in the marketing field are likely to find the day most profitable. A talented family member is likely to do you proud. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candlelight are certain to bring lovers closer.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Don’t dilly-dally in making an important decision at work. You can take sadistic pleasure in manipulating someone on the family front. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. Financially, you will have enough to realise your fondest dreams! You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher-ups at work. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: Lover may not go along with your plan today, so think up some other alternatives.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. An increment or raise cannot be ruled out for some. Those learning something new on the work front will finally get the hang of it. You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Excellent returns on investment can be expected by some. You are likely to be instrumental in sealing a lucrative deal on the professional front. Some medical problem is foreseen for some. Your moodiness is likely to offend someone close on the home front. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: An exciting person is likely to come into your life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. Overspending threatens to make you tight on the financial front. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Cater to the likes and dislikes of a family elder, even if you have to compromise your style. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. A property can come in your name through inheritance.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to get an opportunity to spend time with you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. You will need to be more tolerant of someone not listening to you on the family front. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sprains or injuries need to be guarded against on the health front. Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. There is likelihood of biting more than you can chew on the professional front. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Travelling with friends will be fun today. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

You will gain by going exactly as per directions on the academic front. There is an urgent need to become proactive in curbing expenditure. This is the time to consolidate whatever you have gained on the career front. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. You will do well to go ahead with the purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of partner!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Red

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Discuss with others before putting money in a housing society. Professional interests will be well taken care of through your efforts. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden