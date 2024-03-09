Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 9, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Financial planning may remain on paper as you opt to splurge. Those in service sector may have to deal with some stubborn customers. Sometimes frankness doesn’t pay, especially if it involves someone in the family. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front. You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and in good health. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. Retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Keep a check on speed while travelling, as stars appear unfavorable. Avoid discussing property. Poor performance in academics cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. You may be found wanting in a specific subject on the academic front. Getting into the nitty-gritty of what you are involved in will be helpful.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. Delegating tasks may prove difficult, but you will have your way. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. You will find things going your way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. You are likely to make a fortune in your current business. Your deeds may make you answerable to parents or a family elder. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. You may survey to shortlist properties. Higher studies may beckon some freshly out of college. Your persuasive powers come in handy today.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to lover’s mood, if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. There may be some pressure to perform on the academic front. Getting invited to a social do is possible and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. Driving on congested roads appears risky today, so keep alert. A property deal may take some more time to materialise. You may feel you could have done better on the academic front. You may have to get something done in time for it to be of any use.

Love Focus: Suspicions of a lover may need to be laid to rest.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Good rent can be expected from a property you own. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! A piece of property can become a bone of contention. Desire to do well in academics may become all-consuming. Take heed in what somebody has to say regarding a matter that affects you directly.

Love Focus: The moodiness of lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. People may take exception to a peculiar habit of yours on the home front. A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition. Take cue from others, instead of guessing and going wrong.

Love Focus: You can get serious about an affair on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Peach

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. A celebration can get underway involving the family. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. Some of you may face a cash crunch, which may affect your quality of life. A heated argument may ensue on the home front with a family member. Setting out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. Unprecedented success is written in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice! This is the time to contemplate the best course of action on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance may not happen all at once, because of your are treading the romantic path cautiously

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Health of those unwell is set to improve. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some. You are likely to become the centre of attraction at a party or a social get together.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow