Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 07

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey. A property you had booked may finally be handed over to you. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics.

Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising. Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability. Those nearing the deadline for a project at work may get an extension.

Love Focus: You will go along with lover just to make him or her feel nice.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some amicable solution is certain to be found for those involved in a family dispute. A chance to set out on an exciting trip can come to some. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. Desire to achieve a common dream may make some give their best to a social cause.

Good health is certain for those who are working for it. Earning is set to enhance as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A new business can become a turning point in your search for prosperity. A parent may discourage you from doing something you are eager on. Make adequate preparation for a long journey, if you don’t want problems en-route. Legal developments over a property in dispute can worry you. Some favorable developments on the social front are foreseen. Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength.

Love Focus: Your go-getting attitude is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and win you brownie points.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. A family member will be more than willing to take your guidance in an important domestic issue. Be careful on the road. Expect the day to get brightened by the arrival of a friend or relative. You will be able to take good care of your health. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to give you all kinds of hints!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some homemakers are likely to earn appreciation for their aesthetic sense. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. A property is likely to come into your name soon. You are likely to catch up on the gossip by participating in a gathering or an event. Following instructions regarding fitness in letter and spirit is likely to find you nearing total health. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. Pending issues at work will need to be tackled on an urgent basis.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Someone is likely to upset you and put you off mood today. Don’t push your luck too far, as far as health is concerned. A financial venture may get you totally involved. It may be difficult to resist having a showdown with a senior at work. Domestic front is a happy place to be in today as you get to meet many exciting people.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A family youngster can become a source of tension for some. Some of you may have to undertake a journey on a short notice. Don’t trust anyone in a property matter. You will be appreciated for making things exciting on the social front.

Good health and positivity are yours for the asking on the fitness front. Read the fine print in a financial negotiation, as chances of getting a raw deal cannot be ruled out. Your ideas and suggestions will be implemented on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. You get a chance to travel with someone close. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. Those trying to achieve something personal may get lucky. Health remains satisfactory. Some efforts will be required to remain in shape. Efforts to make the financial front secure may fail, due to inadequate earnings.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. You can get serious for buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance. Good showing in something important on the academic front is likely to boost your morale and egg you on to do better. You will need to step up physical activity to retain good health. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. Initiative taken to clinch a deal will succeed through your skillful negotiation. You will need to be more concerned about someone close to the family, as he or she expects much from you. Accompanying

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

At work, you are set to give a good account of yourself and complete all given tasks to the satisfaction of superiors. Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! A family outing is in the pipeline and promises much joy and happiness. Those associated with films or advertising will get an opportunity to land something prestigious.

Choosing better alternatives on the health front are likely to make you feel good. You will need to impose strict discipline in spending to keep your financial situation healthy.

Love Focus: It will be important to find time to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 13.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Side effects of allopathic medicine can trouble the sick. An overseas journey is likely for those who hold some interest there. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a property of your dreams. You may become socially active and take up some cause too. An additional income that you are banking on may take some more time to get generated. Those seeking a choice posting will have their prayers answered. Some of you may focus on strengthening relationships to make your social circle stronger.

Love Focus: Love life can become dull. Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your consistency will help you in creating a niche for yourself on the professional front. This is the day when you will need to keep aside some time to sort out a family matter. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory. Something new started on the fitness front is likely to keep you fit and energetic. You will have to think up some more ways of earning, if you want to become financially stable.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

