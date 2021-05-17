Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A business trip may throw up some good deals. Stars seem strong for those in real estate business or planning to acquire property. You will do well on the academic front. Strict dietary control is important. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Those working from home can expect a good break. Homemakers may derive a special satisfaction in resetting the house.

Love Focus: It is best not to press things on the romantic front as the one you like may not feel the same about you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone may be planning a perfect outing for you, so get set for a good time with family or friends. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one. Overconfidence may not be a good thing on the academic front. Some hurdles may have to be negotiated in raising capital, but it will be nothing insurmountable. Some delay is foreseen in submitting a task on the work front. Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love may prove immensely pleasurable today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may feel a bit hemmed in on the domestic front by developments you have no control over. A short journey may prove refreshing and rejuvenating. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Success on the academic front is likely, as you proceed to fulfill a long cherished dream.

Change in dietary habits will be a step in the right direction for those trying to restore health. A salary hike is likely for those making extra efforts. You may be pulled up for not carrying some important documents to a meeting or a conference.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to get some important responsibilities on the professional front, so do them to the best of your ability. You may resent someone taking important decisions on your behalf on the family front. This is an ideal time to go in for a property deal, as further delay may up the prices. Increasing workload on the academic front may seem a bit daunting, but you will be able to handle it admirably. You may choose to exercise restraint in your daily spending. Diverting money into a fresh venture is possible and will prove advantageous in the long run.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can dominate your mind today and make the evening enjoyable!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some of you may manage to bag a suitable accommodation that fits your pocket. An exciting challenge is in store for some professionals and may lead to many lucrative opportunities. Some of you are about to bid final goodbye to a recurring health problem. Good tidings from the family side are likely to keep those happy, who are forced to stay separated. Those craving a break from routine may get a chance to enjoy a vacation. Favourable outcome of a pending property issue can be expected.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family elder may need to be tackled tactfully, if you want your way on the home front. A vacation is likely to give a welcome break to those needing a break from routine. Postpone any property deal for some other date.

Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle may find some hurdles in raising a loan. You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap.

Love Focus: Go with the flow on the romantic front instead of imposing yourself for an enjoyable time

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your creativity and eye for detail is likely to prove a boon for your home. Legal proceedings in a property matter are likely to take a favourable turn. A workout routine may seem physically exacting, but will be exciting too. A ray of hope is likely for those who are heavily involved in betting or speculation. Tact and diplomacy at work is likely to do wonders for your career.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy lover's company.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may follow someone's footsteps and join a gym or a fitness training class. You will be able to bear an unexpected heavy expenditure on sheer financial strength. Things go perfectly on the professional front, but only under supervision, so remain on your toes. Plans may be afoot for organising a family gathering at home. Travelling to a distant location may take up much of your time today. Giving out property on rent at favourable terms and conditions is indicated for some property owners.

Love Focus: You can be selfish and un-giving in love but remember, romance is not a one-way traffic.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Homemakers will find resetting the house most fulfilling. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. You are likely to turn your attention to your health and benefit. It appears to be a fulfilling day professionally.

Love Focus: Chances of a relationship going sour on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some excitement is indicated on the domestic front concerning a family youngster. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. You will manage to push yourself a little extra to achieve success on the academic front. You will be diligent in your daily workouts and benefit immensely on the health front. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. Your innovative ideas are likely to work wonders on the work front and add to your professional reputation.

Love Focus: Your ideas on the romantic front will find favour with lover and may get a big yes for an answer!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Outdoors will help you rejuvenate and will restore your energies. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. On the academic front, a chance to study abroad on scholarship cannot be ruled out for some. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You can be pulled up for a mistake at work. A lot of plans for an outing being made on the family front are likely to keep you on a high.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may encounter someone from the opposite camp with the same mindset!

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A difference of opinion may escalate into a fight, as spouse may not appear in a relenting mood. Those in tours and travel business must focus on building relationship, rather than money. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Your academic endeavors bear fruit and may place you a notch above competitors. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Good financial situation is indicated and will help you buy what you had been wanting for long. Wholehearted support of colleagues can be expected in an important project.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen romantic front by spending more time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

