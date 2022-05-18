Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. A much anticipated trip threatens to leave you all tired and fatigued. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and finding a suitable partner cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. If you are in a mood for some spending, now is the time! You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: Serious differences threaten to crop up in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. You will need to ease the problems of someone who remains depressed and irritable. Your view regarding a change at home will be appreciated. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles.

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients regarding their ideas. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete the formalities without a hitch. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Rose Color

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Be discreet in discussing financial matters, as lack of secrecy can put you at a disadvantage. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. You may find it difficult to convince a family member regarding something you want to achieve. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: Partner may be in the mood for romance today, so don’t disappoint and arrange something special!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for sometime, is likely to dissipate. A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. Homemakers may crave for a change and plan a vacation. Chance of owning property may come to you soon.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be dashed, as the one you love may give you a cold shoulder.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Those in salaried jobs may get caught goofing off. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Some changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. A new idea on the home front looks promising, but needs to be given shape. A Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. long journey may prove tiring and boring.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Spending money on a luxury item may make your financial position tight. Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: A compatible match may be found for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You manage to save money by cutting corners. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. Good health may become a losing battle for some. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. Your performance today at work may set an example for others to follow! Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

