Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 19, 2024

ARIES (March 21-April 20) A healthy immune system may benefit from proper nutrition. Your financial position may be average or ordinary. Quality time with family can bring joy. You are likely to plan a ski trip to a picturesque location. You can expect to make valuable contributions to your field in the future. You can experience personal growth through challenges. Find out the astrological prediction for zodiac signs for May 19, 2024.

Love Focus: Love may be the most beautiful thing in your life.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Prevention may help prevent minor ailments. You may find some helpful financial advice. Your family may provide you with guidance and support. You can embark on a solo journey to explore yourself. Your hard work and dedication are appreciated. You can use technology and innovation to your advantage.

Love Focus: A lasting relationship may bring a sense of fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy. You will be able to curb extra expenditure by judicious spending. You may need to review a decision taken on the domestic front to make it more effective. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. You are likely to focus on planning your career path. Philanthropy may be topmost on your mind.

Love Focus: The love you share may be a source of happiness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people. Those spiritually inclined may find solace in religious ceremonies. An out-of-town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Guests are likely to brighten up the home front. Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly.

Love Focus: You may need to work on healthily expressing your love emotions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Active participation on the social front is indicated for some. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Good financial acumen will help some people add to their wealth. Writers, editors and others in similar professions are likely to make their mark. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may amaze you, so follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

A new vehicle is likely to boost status. Your popularity is set to rise within your social circle. You can take up a physical activity or some sport. Helping out someone is likely to prove immensely satisfying. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem.

Love Focus: An opportunity is likely to come on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Your monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. In-house problems can make you take a drastic step. Those planning to travel abroad will be able to complete the formalities without a hitch. Expect a most happening social life. Good advice from someone close will need to be followed in letter and spirit.

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. A positive outlook will sweep minor ailments aside. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. Be prepared for an unexpected expenditure today. The routine will keep you fit.

Love Focus: The lover may kiss and make up for a promise not kept.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Perfect health will be retained. You may have to make efforts to get a pending payment released. Some of you may seek the chance to introduce the one you love to the family. Adventurous types can expect the time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be much appreciated. A productive day is foreseen for those learning to drive or swim.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Those planning an exciting activity will find the support they need. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for. Travel will allow you to see new locations and meet new people. You may be required to meet the demands of a family youngster. Saving is fine, but there is no need to sit tight over money. A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. Some of you can buy something second-hand. Something promised on the home front can slip your mind, so make a note. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. A positive outlook will help you surmount the problems you face today. Your judgement about a contentious issue will be right on the dot.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You will need to reign in your impulsiveness, as it can upset people who matter. This is the perfect time to showcase your talents and win over those who matter. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. Homemakers will spare some time to bring their home affairs in order. Financially, it is better to remain a bit conservative. You are likely to ensure good health by maintaining your routine.

Love Focus: Right moves are the need of the hour to woo someone you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange