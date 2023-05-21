All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 21, 2023 (Pixabay)

Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. You are likely to seize some excellent opportunities to make good money. Someone is likely to go out of his or her way to help you out on the professional front. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. A trip will help realise your dream. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front. Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations are best kept on the backburner for now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Money comes in a steady stream to keep your bank balance healthy. Researchers and scientists may come under pressure to perform. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. Travelling threatens to waste a lot of your time today.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you receive positive signals from someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. Some ups and downs on the financial front are indicated. A workplace project will be seen to completion by your subordinates. A showdown with a parent or a family elder cannot be ruled out. Your desire to visit someone may make you undertake a journey. An ancestral property may come into dispute and may require legal advice. Good networking is likely to help you, so get down to refreshing old contacts on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can go out of your way to seek love and will not be disappointed!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Money needs to be conserved and you can do this by bringing a change in your lifestyle. Retailers may think on the lines of opening some new showrooms. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. Money pours in through a property deal.

Love Focus: Something that lover is meaning to do may not excite you, but it is best to play along.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property. You will be instrumental in bringing two warring factions to the negotiating table. You will manage to maintain your focus in an important assignment. Renovation work may be taken up at home. An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations of the love struck are likely to be met.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. You will succeed in manoeuvring yourself into a position of advantage at work. You may have your hands full on the home front, but you really wouldn’t mind! Keep security in mind while undertaking a long journey. You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! You may undertake a survey to shortlist properties.

Love Focus: Love life may need working upon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Keeping your diet under control and leading an active life will keep you healthy. Profits accrue for those working on commission basis. Routine work on the professional front may begin to bore you, but you will stick it out. You will need to be extra careful on the road as stars are not favourable. Someone will help you in making the right property choice. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front may delight you no end.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial condition of those down in the dumps is set to improve. There is much that remains to be done at work, so manage your time well. Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. Suspicions on the romantic front threaten to jeopardise your relationship. You may have to plan a trip meticulously to make it enjoyable. You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Lending money now is like losing it, so desist from it. Holding on to your present job becomes important at this point in time. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not see eye to eye with lover on a matter, but a common consensus will be reached.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Financially, you will have to remain in saving mode for some more time. Networking is likely to prove most beneficial to you. Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. A short vacation is on the cards for some. A poor bargain in an issue involving property is in store for some. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover has a pleasant surprise waiting for you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Taking precautions will be a step in the right direction for keeping good health. Some good news on the financial front is in the offing. Something said or done on the professional or personal front today may upset you. The family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Those with a religious bent of mind can plan on a pilgrimage. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong for the eligible for getting a suitable matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Extra expenditure on something will be money well spent. Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may surprise you by his or her reappearance in your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver