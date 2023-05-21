Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts attachment in relationships
Read Libra daily horoscope for 21 May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Avoid ego clashes and arguments on minor topics today.
Daily horoscope prediction says, Libras are good team players
Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty. Be diplomatic at work. The daily horoscope also predicts health issues will disturb you today. Check for more.
Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Resolve issues in the love life while financially you’ll be good. Health issues can be a concern today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Avoid ego clashes and arguments on minor topics today. The love life will bloom today. Spend more time with the lover and share feelings to be mentally attached. Some Libras will be possessive but this can make you insecure and upset the partner, Be mature in behavior today. You may also plan a romantic weekend or a dinner tonight. Your parents will approve of the relationship which means you may consider even marriage.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Be sincere at work. Salesmen may find the targets too tough to achieve but would succeed by evening. Those who are in the government service will find the day relaxed but IT professionals, copywriters, authors, lawyers, bankers, medical staff, and artists will have a tough time. Avoid confrontations at the workplace and think out of the box for better solutions. Entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities but they should be diplomatically handled today.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative as you may not get it back on time. Your financial conditions would be good as wealth will pour in from all sources. Avoid big money decisions today but you may invest in mutual funds or fixed deposits as they are safer.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Health is a concern today as an emergency may happen today. Kidney or lung infection will be a common health issue affecting Libras today. Those who have a medical history must avoid risks today. Do not lift heavy objects nor indulge in heavy exercise as both can harm the body. Skip all types of aerated drinks along with junk food today. Stay away from stress and maintain a friendship with people who have a positive attitude.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857