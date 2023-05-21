Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts attachment in relationships

Daily horoscope prediction says, Libras are good team players Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty. Be diplomatic at work. The daily horoscope also predicts health issues will disturb you today. Check for more. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023. Spend more time with the lover and share feelings to be mentally attached.

Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Resolve issues in the love life while financially you’ll be good. Health issues can be a concern today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Avoid ego clashes and arguments on minor topics today. The love life will bloom today. Spend more time with the lover and share feelings to be mentally attached. Some Libras will be possessive but this can make you insecure and upset the partner, Be mature in behavior today. You may also plan a romantic weekend or a dinner tonight. Your parents will approve of the relationship which means you may consider even marriage.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at work. Salesmen may find the targets too tough to achieve but would succeed by evening. Those who are in the government service will find the day relaxed but IT professionals, copywriters, authors, lawyers, bankers, medical staff, and artists will have a tough time. Avoid confrontations at the workplace and think out of the box for better solutions. Entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities but they should be diplomatically handled today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative as you may not get it back on time. Your financial conditions would be good as wealth will pour in from all sources. Avoid big money decisions today but you may invest in mutual funds or fixed deposits as they are safer.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health is a concern today as an emergency may happen today. Kidney or lung infection will be a common health issue affecting Libras today. Those who have a medical history must avoid risks today. Do not lift heavy objects nor indulge in heavy exercise as both can harm the body. Skip all types of aerated drinks along with junk food today. Stay away from stress and maintain a friendship with people who have a positive attitude.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

