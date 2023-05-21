Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts a good promotion

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, Be passionate towards life Resolve all issues in the relationship today. The official schedule will be busy and there will prosperity. The daily horoscope also predicts good health today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023. Resolve all issues in the relationship today.

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be ready for unexpected things in your relationship today. This can either be good or bad. Some hot discussions may happen today and beware this can put your relationship in a fix. Avoid heated debates to maintain the relationship. Your partner may lose trust in you but avoid this situation at any cost. You may also meet up with the ex-flame to restart the old relationship. However, married Taurus natives need to stay away from this to save the marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Additional responsibilities will make you professionally stronger today. Your suggestions at meetings will be accepted by the management and this will add value to your profile. Avoid confrontations with the team members and eschew office politics for good. Stay in the good book of the management to gain a good promotion. Businessmen may find new opportunities to expand their wealth. You may even consider taking the business to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Your financial stars are stronger today which means prosperity will shower on you from different sources. Today, you may spend money on shopping. Buy home appliances or electronic products as you have the money. Investment is also a good option for future wealth. Pick property, gold, stock market, and speculative business has good options to enhance wealth.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Despite the medical challenges, normal health would be good today. Avoid alcohol and tobacco for a day. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage such as fruit juice. Though the horoscope states good health, you may develop allergies and infections that may disturb the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

