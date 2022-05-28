Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. Eligible may feel frustrated by not getting suitable mates on the marital front. Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed

Love Focus: You will be able to sort out the differences with lover and give your relationship a new lease of life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial front appears most encouraging. A coveted post may come your way, as you are able to play your cards well. You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive. You will manage to keep your impulsive nature in check. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, this appears to be an excellent day, as you receive all your outstanding payments. Disinterest shown at work may get noticed. You will be able to steer your domestic boat away from choppy waters by compromises and sacrifices. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently.

Love Focus: Implementing new ideas on the romantic front will be a step towards rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Delegating work will allow you to focus on only the important matters. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery. Mismanagement of funds may have some on the mat. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. Chance of a pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: Partying with lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will need to impose strict discipline in spending to keep your financial situation healthy. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Contributing positively to a team effort will be immensely advantageous on the academic front.

Love Focus: A gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Efforts in the real estate market may bear fruit. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Some of you may have to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. Remaining in touch with your feelings and emotions is likely to make you a sensitive person.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover may give you the silent treatment over some issue.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A new venture is likely to face many hiccups. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Misunderstandings on the marital front will be easily laid to rest. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an outing together or go on a short vacation.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you start feeling fit and energetic once again. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course. Outdoor activities promise to give you a time of your life.

Love Focus: A good understanding is likely to develop between the newlyweds leading to a perceptible fall in tiffs!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. An excellent day is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. It is time to play to the gallery for improving your image on the academic front.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded by those who matter. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Commencing something new on the professional front today is indicated. You will need to ease the problems of someone who remains depressed and irritable. Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

