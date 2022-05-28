Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 28, 2022 states, enhance wealth

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)You will feel mentally agile as your long pending tasks will start getting accomplished. You are likely to get benefits in all spheres of life as you are likely to come across many opportunities which may help you improve your financial position. Your focus is likely to improve and you will pay greater attention to planning for the future. There could be some new opportunities to enhance your income which, if grabbed, can provide long-term gains. There could be an increase in family problems. Avoid using harsh words in your speech else it may spark off an argument in no time. You could benefit from the sale or purchase of property or any other immovable asset. Some of you may see an increase in your social reputation. You should avoid travelling today as it may not be productive. Students will get good results in their subjects which may bring success.

Leo Finance Today As we proceed towards the end of the day, those of you running their enterprise in a partnership are likely to start earning higher revenue. It is an opportune time to buy assets and enhance your wealth. Playing stocks carefully can bring small profits

Leo Family Today You are likely to remain self-centred during this phase, which may lead you to uncomfortable situations in your domestic life. Keep unilateral behaviour in check as it may lead to some arguments or misunderstandings at home.

Leo Career Today Your hard work will begin to pay you back which will reflect in a better work environment. At the workplace, it is advisable to consult your mentor and take appropriate guidance. By the end of the day, you will start seeing favourable results in your professional life.

Leo Health Today You are likely to be inclined to study religious texts and books to understand the meaning and purpose of life. It may elevate your mental clarity. You may spend some alone time today which will help you relax your mind. Take advantage of your good health and do some creative work.

Leo Love Life Today You may get to enjoy some quality time with your soulmate today. The time would be fun-filled, full of joy and romance. Those thinking of proposing can go ahead with their plans. You may get a positive response from your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON