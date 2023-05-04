Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 4, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28, 2022(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Keep peace with someone who is not on your side at work, as he can upset your apple cart. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative is on the cards. Expect to become the centre of attraction in a family get together. Investing in an offbeat project is like playing with fire, so consider it well. Bring a change in your fitness routine to avoid monotony. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: You will be able to make the most of a romantic situation that comes your way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The day promises to be perfect for an outing with partner. Some of you are likely to join a group to resolve difficulties on the academic front. Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry bugging you of late. Some of you may need to entertain an elderly to ward off his or her mood swings. Avoid wasteful expenditure by not splurging on friends. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some.

Love Focus: An image makeover may do wonders to your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Outside help is likely to give a boost to your academic performance. Transporters are likely to have a field day and increase their prospects. Good earning avenues open up for greenhorns. The day looks favourable for venturing into something new on the professional front. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable.

Love Focus: A relationship with no strings attached proves exhilarating.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to enjoy immense fulfilment and mental peace at this juncture. Turning spiritual is possible for some. A deal finalised by you will put you in favourable light at work. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. A much-awaited house construction may be started. Attending a celebrity event is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for those seeking it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. No problems are foreseen on the financial front. Those in the service sector will find the day favourable. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will spare no efforts in making your love life most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will manage to create the right atmosphere for preparing something important. Some vital inputs may be gained by meeting a knowledgeable person. Don’t trust casual acquaintances, where investments are concerned. Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers.

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with is likely to make romance most alluring.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may start something on the fitness front. Your efforts to cut down on spending will help you save much. Professionally, you can expect a satisfying day. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones. Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to go to any length for it!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Value of your property is set to increase. Judiciousness in spending will allow you to save for bigger things on the financial front. You are likely to move from strength to strength on the professional front. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. This is the time to consolidate your achievements on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love enters your life to spread happiness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Someone may get in your way to achieve an important milestone on the professional front. A family youngster may require a push to perform on the academic front. Take advice of experts before investing your hard-earned money. Don’t blindly trust anyone in buying something expensive. Body ache and muscle pain may prove debilitating, so take rest and recoup. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the social front.

Love Focus: Chance of spending quality time with lover is within your reach.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Spirituality may have special significance for you at this juncture in your life. Pursue what your heart tells you and you will not go wrong. You will be meticulous at work and win the trust of superiors. A family outing is likely to be planned. Accountants and bankers may see some positive developments. Acquiring a built-up property is possible for some. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are going through an excellent phase in life. Learn the ropes fast, if you want to succeed on the business front. Manage your time well on the academic front. Avoid lending any personal loans on a good will. Adopting healthy alternatives will put you firmly on the course to perfect fitness. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may get the kind of response you expect, so keep at it!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. Previous investments bring good returns. A changed work environment will come as a boon for some. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. You may remain much sought after on the academic front.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

