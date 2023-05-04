Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 4, 2023 predicts complicated health

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 4, 2023 predicts complicated health

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 04, 2023 12:10 AM IST

There will be a new love affair today in life. The professional life will be more productive and job seekers may find one. However, health would be a concern.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may fall in love today. A new person will enter your life, mostly in the second half of the day. Be patient and respond positively. Female Libra may get a proposal today and you are expected to reply by tomorrow. You’ve got a day to analyze the person to respond. Those who had a break up in the past need to ensure no such mistake will repeat in the new one. Be positive in life and you’ll see the changes. Married Libra natives should be sincere to their spouse and not get into a new affair at the office and your spouse will find it today evening.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be confident while attending the job interview. Answer smartly to the panel and you’ll see positive results. You need to be ready at the office with innovative suggestions which may work out in team meetings. Your clients would be happy with the response. Those who are in marketing and sales profile would have challenges in meeting the targets but things would be back to normal tomorrow.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be good. An appraisal or additional income would make you prosperous. There can be an old loan that you may pay today. All dues need to be paid back today. Today is not good for large-scale investments. Take the help of a financial expert for guidance. You may also buy a two-wheeler or repair the home.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Medical issues may trouble you today. Those who are in their 50s may develop heart and liver issues. Any medical complication needs to be attended by an expert medical practitioner. Avoid tobacco and alcohol today and instead drink plenty of water. You need proper sleep for better mental energy and yoga assures this part.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

