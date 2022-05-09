Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 9, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Changes made on the professional front promise to make you career-wise upwardly mobile. An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front.

Love Focus: Love life of newlyweds can pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Professionals looking for increasing their clientele will succeed. You may get a bit irresponsible where money is concerned and overspend. If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. Some of you may make new friends and add to your friends’ circle.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Stability on the financial front is assured as things begin to look positive. You will be able to minimise your mistakes at work and earn praise. Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Some good news awaits you on the domestic front. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind.

Love Focus: You can enter an exciting romantic phase as you catch somebody’s eye!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Satisfaction on the financial front is guaranteed as your earnings are set to increase. You will succeed in concealing a mistake at work, but take care not to tell this to others! You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. A most enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Commuting can become a bit of a problem today for some.

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good earnings will help you remain financially strong. Your performance will put to rest a senior’s apprehension about your professional competence. You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Those looking for peace and quiet will find the domestic environment tranquil. Your efforts on the academic front will be recognised.

Love Focus: You will manage to plan an exclusive evening out with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities. You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best.

Love Focus: Finding time for meeting a lover may prove difficult for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. You are likely to win much appreciation by completing a task in record time. Tiffs on the home front cannot be ruled out. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well. An invitation to a celebrity is likely for some.

Love Focus: Prayers of those seeking love are likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Savings made previously will stand you in good stead now. Job seekers can be in for a disappointment. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve your academic goals. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Love bug is likely to bite some and make life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying. Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness. You can be blackmailed into toeing the line on the domestic front. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The financial situation will stabilize as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Those in the services can expect good remunerations soon. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front.

Love Focus: Hopes of a quiet romantic evening may be dashed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. A new subordinate at work is likely to take a substantial workload from your shoulders. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind. An impending celebration can get you all excited and raring to go! You get to achieve your aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will receive your financial dues soon. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Family life will prove most fulfilling as you find your spouse supportive. A positive outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of your lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

