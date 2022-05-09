Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Brace up your spirits for a good yet hectic day in both personal and professional life. Dear Gemini sign personality, today you might use your inherent quality of being fearless and courageous in all your endeavors. Your manipulation skills can also get tested in your work environment and therefore you must deal with the situation at work diplomatically especially while interacting with your boss or a senior employee. At the end of the day, you might feel so exhausted that you can plan for an outing with family or your spouse to get yourself rejuvenated after a long hectic day. All in all, it can be a good day if really cash in the opportunities.

Gemini Finance Today

Today you can find yourself creating financial spreadsheets and pondering over ideas to multiply your sources of income. But don’t waste your time in much planning for the future rather than focus on your current financial profile.

Gemini Family Today

It would be best if you spend some time in the warmth and affection of your family members and loved ones. You can enjoy a great family time together and can also plan for an outing such as diner or picnic.

Gemini Career Today

Play with your mind today and you can win the career game hopefully well. Try to deal with your coworkers and employees with some diplomacy and manipulation. Don’t be straightforward and also don’t get involved in office politics.

Gemini Health Today

Today you shall take care of your body’s flexibility as you can experience some stiffness in your muscles. Try out some stretching exercises and yoga poses to gain better agility and strength in the body.

Gemini Love Life Today

Bringing an old issue of the past can turn out in a big argument. Therefore, you must avoid it and stay in the current. Don’t talk of what happened in the past and stay mindful with your partner or spouse.



Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON