Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

As ruled by the planet of Jupiter, the Sagittarian people are going to witness expansion and enhancement in the big and important aspects of life. Today you will do whatsoever it requires to chase your dreams and goals. Just like your representational image sign, you will feel like a wanderer and philosopher both in different situations and scenarios of life. Talk to your elders with respect and show them their reverence to win through big challenges in the life coming in the future. Be like who you are and stick to your true self to make people understand your worth and importance in their life. you can also plan for a get to gather trip with family or friends just for having a fun time during weekends.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your finances and money transactions can get managed and influenced by the planet of Venus and Jupiter and it shall bless you with prosperity and good wealth in the future.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are expected to bring peace in some family rift going on from a long time. You may have to intervene as a mediator to make things understandable between your family members.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are standing like a pillar in support to your seniors and boss in the office today. and you are getting noticed for your hard work for which you may expect promotion in the coming time.

Sagittarius Health Today

It is time to take measures to improve your physical and mental health both. You shall make out a workable plan that strictly resonates with your fitness and mental goals.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You can expect a new spark and romance in your relationship and things can literally improve in your relationship. There can also be improved chemistry and compatibility between you two. Work towards building better trust and understanding if you wish to continue your relationship as a long lasting one.



Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: White

