Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 03, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you can buy something second hand. A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. An increment is likely, especially for those in the central government. Spouse may take offense to your suggestions of self-improvement. A packaged tour may not deliver what was promised. Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: You may develop feelings for someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A financial issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. Be careful in a long distance travel by road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. A change of air will do wonders for both your physical and mental being. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic atmosphere. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek!

Love Focus: Chance of kiss and make up may not arise soon in your tiff with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Someone can take you for a ride on the monetary front. Job seekers are likely to land well paying jobs. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Rough time is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving their company and study environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Partner will find newer ways to appease you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. Taking a package tour to an exotic destination is foreseen for some and will prove great fun.

Love Focus: Some appeasing may be required to make the romantic relationship strong.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. A competition that had instilled fear in you will be aced without much difficulty. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. A family get-together may not prove as exciting as anticipated. Getting influenced to do something undesirable is possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. Love and care of parents and family members will help you to move ahead. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. Your single-minded devotion to task will see it to completion in record time.

Love Focus: Small gestures will matter immensely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. Promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in the private sector. Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. Harmony will not come on the domestic front without effort. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You can annoy lover by something said or left unsaid!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Extend a helping hand to someone is possible on the fitness front. Be careful to whom you lend money to as it may not be returned. Those craving companionship will need to cast their net wider. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Lover can be in complaining mode, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. You are likely to get a chance to invest in a financially sound scheme. Someone may rubbish your ideas, if you don’t present them well. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will need to resist emotional blackmail by lover, but take the soft approach.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance. Much excitement is foreseen on the domestic front. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Fatigue can take its toll. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Those studying abroad will find the going smooth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover may rebuff you over not doing something he or she is interested in.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON