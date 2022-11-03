Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 3, 2022: A new start with your health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you may have a sense of fulfillment in your family life today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may receive complete support from your parents and siblings. You may welcome good news in case you are looking to grow your family. It may be good if you do not invest your money into the stock market today. Also, avoid taking any loan as it may become a bit troublesome to repay. You may achieve the necessary balance between your professional and personal life. This may bring great happiness and satisfaction to you and in turn to your family. Light stretching exercises and yoga may do great benefits to your health.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius, today may seem a bit difficult for you on the monetary front; however, you may know how to handle it. You may lose some money in a past investment but this may not shatter your spirit. You may discuss your situation with a financial advisor and may come up with a better idea of investing. You may feel motivated to keep moving.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may take a sigh of relief as the health of your parents may improve. There may not be any family issues. Some past misunderstandings that may have created a rift between family members may seem to vanish.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today may be an average day for your professional growth. Your creative ideas may get support by seniors at work. You may get some good work opportunities that may explore your expertise and capability.

Sagittarius Health Today

Dear Sagittarius, with a moderate day on the health front, you may start a fitness regime but may find it hard to continue. Still, you may work towards achieving your fitness goals. You may also give special importance to your diet. Eating fiber and protein may become

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius, someone whom you like the most may come closer to you. If you are married, then you may get busy planning a trip to a romantic destination. You may be happy and satisfied with the behavior of your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON