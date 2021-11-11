Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 11

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

The people born with the star sign Aries live on their own terms, often unwilling to compromise on their beliefs, ideals, and ideas. Hard work and determination along with farsighted planning has done the trick. Take care of the health of an elderly relative today. Had you been burdened by a lot of work under such circumstances, you must have found it difficult to adjust. You have invested in your health, and it is not worth sacrificing it for anything or anyone.

Love Focus: With your positive attitude, you might find someone just across the door.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Today, you might feel the need to spice things up. You are bored of leading a life that hardly has any excitement to offer. You are in a rather indecisive mood today with regard to your finances. You may be overworked and tense at the same time. You tend to believe everyone and others blindly. Today is the time to let go of your yearning for a thrill by engaging in something that excites you to the core.

Love Focus: You are looking to try out something crazy, something that can make you addicted to its charm and you might as well find this person at your workplace!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are ruled by the planet Mercury, which makes you fast, humorous and efficient while communicating with others. If there are investments, you will get some profits in return. You will get to enjoy the new possibilities and have fun with your family. You can feel a little burdened today at work and this is exactly what makes you reach that high point where you just cannot tolerate any more pressure. You can enjoy good health by taking precautions.

Love Focus: The problems between the two of you stem from an outside source and neither of you is to be blamed.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today you will be the cynosure of attraction. You can expect a great deal of profit coming your way. You’ll be able to cover up your pending bills along with some debt pay-ups. Your parents may also help you with financial matters today. Your colleagues may take advantage of you. Not only your body but your mind is also sleep-deprived. The only thing that can help you today is a deep oil massage in your head.

Love Focus: For singles, it is pointless lamenting over spilled milk and for couples, abstain from blaming each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Experience will teach you a lot more worthy lessons which the satiation of your ego can never. If you are planning to purchase something techie, like a mobile phone or a computer, there can’t be a better day. Maintain a positive frame of mind even if your current marriage is not working. You may even get opportunities to make a transition from one employer to another offering you far better prospects. Health and energy are your strong points today.

Love Focus: Singles: What is this rush to fall in love? First, work on yourself. Couples: Have faith in your partner and their ability.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo is reliable, organized, prudent, and loves to compartmentalize life. The possibility of you getting loans and credits is promising. An important connection at work will open up the door of opportunity to yoke out imagination. Your technical skills might again come to your rescue today as there is a fair chance that you’ll goof up something really important at work. Today will be comparatively relaxed, but you should take this time to get your affairs into some semblance of order.

Love Focus: The couples should spend time with each other's partner because this is the best thing that you can give him/her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Librans are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, hence, you tend to adore every fine thing in life that looks good. Investments in real estate and even in movable assets are likely to generate further revenue. Avoid being stubborn or digging up old wounds at a time when your spouse is feeling particularly amorous. You have been receiving a lot of help from your co-workers. It is now time to return the favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Don’t listen to a third person when it comes to dealing with minor frictions in your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You seem to make a shift from your old ideologies to new ones. Brace your heart, Scorpio! One luxurious trip awaits you. Decisive action on your part is needed to decide which direction you want your life to take. You will be sailing on a sea of emotions. You may also meet someone from your past who can become a key person to help you in increasing your income substantially in the future. You should adopt healthy eating and sleeping habits.

Love Focus: There may be a small argument between you and your partner which will lead to a big fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

If you are a Sagittarian consider yourself one of the luckiest people in the world. There is also a good possibility that you would have to make some progress in your money-making exercise. It is time to make a to-do list and mark all the things you want to try on your trip. You have made your fellow workers proud with your presence of mind and way of dealing with stressful situations. You may want to completely change your dietary pattern today.

Love Focus: All you need to do is listen to each other and understand your viewpoints.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

If you have recently appeared in some kind of exam, you might receive a positive result. Today suggests that your judgement can go wrong, which can be difficult to deal with. If you are down or haunted by your past, a close family member will come for your rescue. You will soon get a big promotion or profit because of this achievement. You are in a job which involves a lot of footwork, so you need to take extra care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: The miscommunication between you and your beloved may be intensified with the arrival of this person into your lives.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Rebellious in nature and unique, the Aquarius zodiac sign signifies intelligence, spontaneity and independence. Those who are not involved in the world of business would receive additional wealth in the form of hereditary wealth. Take the gestures in the spirit in which they are meant and enjoy them without criticizing them. Things are moving at a slow pace as far as your work is concerned. Hit the gym if you have not done so for quite some time.

Love Focus: Singles may meet their new date which will just light up their evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likeable and friendly but yet can be very moody and introspective as well. Your financial status may be shifting. It may be connected with the expansion of business or with the financial claims of partners. You are not accepting your mistakes. You are angry with everyone. The day seems to be full of applause and praise for you. You may take on a detoxification diet.

Love Focus: If you do plan to get along with this person or visit your most loved place, you will be surprised to see how everything and everyone seems to be reciprocating.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.