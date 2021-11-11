Libra Daily Horoscope for November 11: Find ways to cheer yourself

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The Libra star sign is the seventh sign of the zodiac. You are often considered the nicest and most charming personality in the world. You are an influencer and favorite of almost everyone. You are at your best in harmonious relationships. Librans are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, hence, you tend to adore every fine thing in life that looks good. You have a crisp tongue and a logical mind. But this ability of yours may suffer today due to your insecure nature. Try to go with the flow instead of opposing it like always. Look for ways to cheer yourself up. To meet the person, you have been longing to go on a date with or go meet your brother from another mother. Your friend knows exactly how to help you out!

Libra Finance Today

Investments in real estate and even in movable assets are likely to generate further revenue. This would make you gain from the activities that you are involved with. The only advice is not to be overestimated as your revenue can be well balanced through various sources.

Libra Family Today

Avoid being stubborn or digging up old wounds at a time when your spouse is feeling particularly amorous. You can also reciprocate with an intimate romantic gesture. You can go ahead and plan to bring kids.

Libra Career Today

You have been receiving a lot of help from your co-workers. It is now time to return the favour. So, you are going to help somebody at the work today and this will actually solidify your position in your office and will increase your popularity.

Libra Health Today

Your overall health will be good. However, you may feel a bit low. You have been stressed a lot in the past few days. Your anger escalates quickly. This can have a negative impact on your heart. Try involving in some wellness sessions or better speak your heart out to someone you can confide in.

Libra Love Life Today

You may be wondering what is causing the havoc in your love life. It is possibly some third person trying to manipulate either of you into believing how worse your partner can get.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026