Leo Daily Horoscope for November 11: Don’t rush for love!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The star sign of Leo is a natural leader of the Zodiac. The natives are bold, intelligent, warm, and courageous. Leo is an adventurer, seeking to balance an intense life of social obligations and travel with plenty of downtime to relax and luxuriate. Caring and lives a good life, optimistic, natural leader, kind and protective, loyal, honest, vivacious and attention seeking are the positive traits. Experience will teach you a lot more worthy lessons which the satiation of your ego can never. Later on you will be at ease and will be full of confidence. Overwhelmed by emotions, you will feel the urge to protect yourself from getting drowned in work. You are seeking an escape and this escape could range from a particular restaurant to your favourite bar or the most loved person of your life.

Leo Finance Today

The outer planetary alignment suggests you’ll be in the process of upgrading technology, and it’s going to benefit you big time. If you are planning to purchase something techie, like a mobile phone or a computer, there can’t be a better day.

Leo Family Today

Maintain a positive frame of mind even if your current marriage is not working. Your spouse may not be reciprocating the same sentiments as you do. It is time to think about what is best for both of you.

Leo Career Today

You may have a head start in your career today. You may even get opportunities to make a transition from one employer to another offering you far better prospects. But be careful of fraudulent offers as someone has been attempting since long to take undue advantage of your capability and genuineness.

Leo Health Today

Health and energy are your strong points today. No task seems impossible and you complete everything within the scheduled time with no problem. In fact, you may feel so energetic that you can go out for a physical activity like running or gym.

Leo Love Life Today

Do not jump to conclusions. Singles: There is no need to be in a rush to fall in love. Couples need to have faith in their partner and the relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

