Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 12, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. You can struggle to keep pace on the work front. Tensions can mar peace at home and get you all upset. A good sense to make changes in lifestyle is likely to dawn on those ailing due to poor dietary habits. Risk on road is to be guarded against.

Love Focus: Love life can do with a bit of rekindling as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Steering clear of office politics will be in your interest, as you can become its victim. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. You are likely to put in the required efforts on the academic front to improve your performance.

Love Focus: Cooling off of relations with lover may seem alarming, but it will be a passing phase.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. A business that seemed down in the dumps will start looking up for some business persons. Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. A domineering family elder can become an interfering presence in your life. You perform brilliantly on the academic front.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover threatens to turn into a slanging match, so keep your distance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Someone may help you find ways to multiply money. Something may be thrust on your shoulders at work, which may not be to your liking. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. Your presence at a social function will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: You may not see eye to eye with your lover on a matter, but a common consensus will be reached.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. Adhering to a budget may become difficult at home. Your focus on the professional front will allow you to finish an important task in record time. The family will remain attentive to your needs. Property can come in your name through inheritance. You will make a good job of whatever has been entrusted to you.

Love Focus: Something that lover is meaning to do may not excite you, but it is best to play along.

Lucky Numbers: 4 & 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Changes made on the professional front promise to make you career-wise upwardly mobile. Street food is tempting but is certain to get you off-road. Raising capital for a new venture will prove an uphill task for some. An outing with the family will be most enjoyable. Buying or selling a house is on the cards for some. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in.

Love Focus: Enough time may not be at hand to follow your romantic pursuits today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green & Blue

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. The cash register may continue ringing non-stop, it is about time you enjoy the booty! You will manage to pick up the threads from where you left off on the professional front. Those looking for peace and quiet will find the domestic environment tranquil. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you receive positive signals from someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. Financial crunch can cramp your lifestyle. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the professional front. You can be blackmailed into toeing the line on the domestic front. A piece of property can become a bone of contention. You are likely to remain strong on the academic front and be able to take the competition head-on.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations of the love-struck are likely to be met.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think. Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive fallout on your fitness. Professionally, you are firmly placed in your saddle. You can take sadistic pleasure in manipulating someone on the family front. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. Slacking on the health front can delay getting back in shape. At work, you are likely to be saddled with a task that you simply hate. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you much entertained. Travelling with friends will be fun. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

The financial acumen of some will help them in saving tax. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfall. A health check may become a necessity for some. On the home front, you are likely to get back in the same coin what you give out. Getting help from others to save time will be a step in the right direction. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later.

Love Focus: Lover may not be on talking terms with you.

Lucky Numbers: 3 & 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. Money meant for something important may be spent on frivolous things. A long absence from the workplace may make you miss out on a project on the professional front. A changed mindset will allow you to find happiness in your present domestic environment. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out.

Love Focus: Some delay in success is indicated for those looking for love, but success, in the end, is certain.

Lucky Number: 3& 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

