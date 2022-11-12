Scorpio Horoscope Today, Nov 12, 2022: You'll feel a surge of positivity

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a moderate day. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you may feel a surge of positive energy and remain active all day long. Some may also enjoy their favourite sports with friends. Those who have been suffering from a prolonged health issue, they may get lucky today and find the best cure for it. Careerwise, you are doing great. Your skills may impress your seniors or clients. Your financial front seems stable and you may have enough to spend on things you wish to have. Good news is indicated on the love front.

Travelling may prove rejuvenating and fill you with zeal. Some may meet new people and increase their professional networks while they are on business trips. You may buy or sell a property today. Everything seems in sync, but some family issues may ruin peace of your mind.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today:

The day may be a mixed bag on the financial front. You are advised to make right decisions if you are all set to invest your money in real estate or other things that tempt you the most.

Scorpio Family Today:

This is not a good day on the family front. Just try to be calm and avoid being part of any sort of family drama. Some worthless arguments with parents or siblings are indicated, try to avoid it.

Scorpio Career Today:

This is an excellent day on the career front. You may receive help from seniors. Some may also get chance to interact with important clients today and show their skills.

Scorpio Health Today:

It seems to be a good day. You may enjoy your good health and also inspire others to have a positive mindset and healthy body. You may meet your best friend today.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

Singles may find someone matching their preferences and tastes. This is the favorable time to enjoy new romantic encounters. Committed couples may spend time enjoying recreational activities.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON