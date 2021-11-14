Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today’s celestial combination provides a chance to share some harsh realities with a few folks. You may find it easier to move into a new home today because of an auspicious time. For systematic investment and the signing of major financial agreements, you can fetch some great deals. Your kids will grace with success in their academics. Dealing with the folks in your immediate circle today will show some difficulty. You should take care of your water intake.

Love Focus: Lord of luck is shining on you, Aries! Your relationship is about to enter a union.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are fiercely loyal, once you have committed there is no turning back for you! There are chances to get a property away from your native land. There can be little changes in your family front. There may be some disappointments. People around you would be influenced by your work culture ethic and that is what makes you different from others. Your health seems great for the day & you would be filled with additional energy today.

Love Focus: There will be much needed emotional connection with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

All you have to do today is to focus on your blessings and keep striving for better each day. You need to move cautiously today because the position of the planets is not completely in favour. You will need to pay maximum attention to your kids’ health and studies. Several opportunities are paving their way to you but it depends on you, how you take them. There are chances that by the end of the day you might feel a slight headache but you need not worry about it.

Love Focus: There are high chances that you end up meeting somebody very close to you today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may adjust to every situation and make sure that everyone around you is comfortable. You are dying to get a break and take a tour. It is time to recheck your ideologies and the way you manage your money. You may have an adverse effect on your relationship with your parents. You are reasonable and prudent; this makes you a good business entrepreneur. Your head needs hours of relaxation.

Love Focus: You cannot resist your feelings with their loved one today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, you will impress anybody with your charm and warmth but at the same time, you will not tolerate misbehaviour. You are more likely to win a lottery! With the aid of luck and good fortunes, you can purchase a good property. You are probably better associated with your children, siblings and young family members. Do what brings you happiness. You may not receive any help from co-workers in the office today.

Love Focus: Be hopeful, through your warmth you will triumph over your love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will be occupied in a dilemma between your ideals and your heart. Your thoughts would be filled with the practical and idyllic aspects of life. If you want, you can also try to acquire your own house at this time. Your kids or siblings can achieve great success in their academics, making you proud of them. You may buy a costly item of beauty as you enjoy and appreciate pieces of art. Your health will be good except for a few skin ailments.

Love Focus: You will realise where the problem in your relationship lies and build a transparent relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are an extremely social human being and are mostly the centre of attraction. Some planets may create havoc with your investments, so be careful about your movements. You should be emotionally supportive and loving to your mate. Whether it is fame, power, money or position, you are in an ideal position to get everything now. Keep a tab of what you eat so that you do not fall sick.

Love Focus: You may meet someone new today and they may strike a chord in your heart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are planning to go for higher education and today you will receive a lot of offers for the same from prestigious institutions. There would be a strong influx of money and there would be no big unwanted costs. There can be heated arguments with your spouse or any of your close family members. Your energized presence would make people around you give their two hundred percent at work. You would be filled with energy and will be great at your work.

Love Focus: Try to renew your old relationship with a meaningful gesture.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You prefer being the anchor of your own ship and avoid being dominated by anyone. Some native people may obtain financial inflows through legacies or legacy acquisitions. Your family life can, however, mostly be calm, even if it is not boring. Consider taking a more fearless attitude to the day, and you will find yourself being a lot more successful. Take a moment to consider what you believe might be beneficial for you- whether it is good to sleep or particular food habits.

Love Focus: You may invite a few friends over for a get-together or dinner and fall for someone who comes up with your friends.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your work, profession and dreams, goals keep you happy. There are opportunities for you to buy land or property. In the case of marriage, there will be favourable times for you. If you have resigned from your job, you will finally get the opportunity to follow your passion. If you have been negligent about your health, this is your time to cut back on junk food.

Love Focus: A desire for an intimate encounter is on the cards from both sides.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are very intelligent, make friends very easily, pure at heart and always ready to help others around them. Let go of the thought that you have to achieve everything because you may not get any profits in the end. You will have a normal routine life with your family. Today you may make a decision for stepping onto something new, maybe to avail new methods of income. It is important to select foods and forms of exercise that are appropriate for your individual needs.

Love Focus: Ignorance may hurt your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You have decided to be the best and give people the best that they deserve. Your lifestyle will change and you will also agree on certain long-term investment plans. You will sweeten your friendship and also improve your care and affection. If you are someone from the field of journalism, then it might get you to your dream destination. Alternative treatments and therapies are likely to be very effective at this time.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience mixed feelings. Insecurities are likely to creep up.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

