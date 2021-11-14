Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 14: A happy and joyous day ahead

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are often obsessed with perfection and try enforcing this ideal of theirs onto their closest acquaintances. This might not go well with the others! Often labelled perfectionists, you live up to the status and cannot tolerate unorganised behaviours. You are highly introvert and fail to express your emotions properly. You will prefer keeping those emotions away rather than explaining them! Being an earth sign, you are known for your grounded decisions in many respects. You will be occupied in a dilemma between your ideals and your heart. Your thoughts would be filled with the practical and idyllic aspects of life. This time you do not have a plan to go out but staying in. It is a great time to catch a good show with your partner.

Virgo Finance Today

You will be auspicious for you to buy any property and during this time additions will be made to existing shares of properties. If you want, you can also book a fixed deposit or plan to invest in mutual funds too.

Virgo Family Today

Your domestic front looks happy and joyous. Your kids or siblings can achieve great success in their academics, making you proud of them. You may also buy an expensive gift for someone close to you and surprise that person.

Virgo Career Today

You put a lot of effort into your work. Hopefully, your efforts will bear sweet fruits. If you have a business, you will certainly close a deal with your client. You are likely to be very thrifty, rather in an extravagant mood. You may buy a costly item of beauty as you enjoy and appreciate pieces of art.

Virgo Health Today

Your health will be good except for a few skin ailments. Follow a proper sleep schedule and drink a lot of water to keep your skin hydrated.

Virgo Love Life Today

You will realise where the problem in your relationship lies and build a transparent relationship with your partner. Love will bloom between you two! It will also strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026