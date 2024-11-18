Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 18, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign. (Pixabay)

Neglecting health may lead to recurring issues. Finances remain steady, ensuring stability. Someone is likely to go out of their way to help you out on the professional front. A family visit is possible, and a short getaway could provide a much-needed break. A property concern will be resolved easily. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best.

Love Focus: Avoid stretching disagreements over something or it may upset your relationship status.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Slowing down will benefit your health. A lucrative deal can bring you a lot of money. Your charm impresses clients. Resolving a family dispute may take up much of your day. A trip to relax is possible. Property dealings may be profitable. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Light exercise is likely to keep you fit. You will overcome financial issues by finding new income sources. Disobeying an elder may lead to trouble. Traveling to a desired location is possible. Rental income benefits property owners. Students will get the subject of their choice at a desired institute. An excellent day is foreseen when all issues get sorted out.

Love Focus: Spending time together with your partner will provide untold joy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Procrastination can harm your health; so why to volunteer? You may waste money on unnecessary items. The stars turn favorable for those looking for a new job. A family reunion is likely. Some may travel abroad to meet loved ones. A property issue will be resolved smoothly if you focus on it whole heartedly.

Love Focus: Partner may remain incommunicado; give them some space.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

An elder’s recovery may take time. Steady income from new sources is assured. A new policy at work may benefit you. A long journey will be enjoyable with proper planning. A child or family member may need your help and support. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance.

Love Focus: A special meeting with someone you adore is possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

A loved one’s health may improve. Financial stability comes from saving. Professional skills may be honed. Patience will be needed at home. A day trip will be refreshing. Property dealings are favorable. You will feel immensely proud of the success of someone close. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with, may force you to commit, but take your time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Some of you may take up a specific diet for a while as a change. You will have enough to invest in some popular schemes. A workplace project will be seen to completion by your subordinates. Those planning a vacation will get lucky and find a good bargain. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Property is likely to be sold for a good profit.

Love Focus: Romantic conversations will brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry that has been bugging you of late. Professionally, expect positive changes, though family duties may increase. Travel may face delays. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. Students are likely to keep up with new subjects through sheer grit and determination.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are more likely to agree to disagree on some issues!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Exercise offsets bad eating habits. Your finances will improve. There's no need to take on extra work. A younger family member will begin contributing. Frequent travelers must prepare for the weather. Admission to the institution of your choice is indicated for some. Helping out someone in need will give you immense mental satisfaction.

Love Focus: Your partner may seek your help with urgent matters.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Health concerns may prompt a check-up. Avoid unnecessary spending. Networking opens new professional doors. An important personal trip will succeed. You are likely to enjoy a show or outing with family. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You will find newer ways to publicize your talents.

Love Focus: Romance takes a back seat for now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

More effort is needed to regain fitness. Wait for better investment opportunities. Professional progress is likely with good advice. Travel plans might not go as expected. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Some of you are likely to feel disappointed by your academic performance.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling time is foreseen with your love partner today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

A break from workouts may be in order. Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. You will be able to set terms in a business deal. Supporting a young family member will encourage success. Travel with friends will be enjoyable. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Your romantic initiative will be well received.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron