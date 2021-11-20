Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your stars predict a favourable day for you. Great opportunities at the work front will be offered later in the day. Your friend may return you the money (loan) taken long back with good interest. You may also seek the blessings of an elderly family member in the evening. Follow a positive yet realistic approach at your workplace to accomplish tasks in a timely manner. You will feel in the best of your health and spirit today and your excitement level will also be at its peak.

Love Focus: Your partner will feel a charismatic attraction towards you and therefore, you can make the most of the day by making it memorable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Expect a great day at home and you might even get a surprise from your children. You can expect good returns on your investments. Avoid planning any long time investment today. It is a complete family day for you to enjoy. Plan a new exercise regime to make the most of your good health. Your pending tasks will get completed but you may feel a little burdened with the newly assigned tasks.

Love Focus: You may get lucky to be pampered with some extra love and affection.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today is a day to realize all of your these wonderful qualities in a go. Follow all your dreams and passion with a new motivation to unleash and channelize your infinite energy in the right direction. You will have to stay a little precautious with your finance and monetary transactions. Today you will feel the unconditional support and love of your family. Act as your diplomat best to win at a tactful situation at the workplace. Keep yourself hydrated and focus on having healthy meals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may also feel romantic later in the day and you both will spend some quality time together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, you may have to deal with quite a few challenges that may knock you down but you will rise up with your sheer spirit. Don’t invest in a large amount of money instead do it in small groups and quantify. You will have the support of your spouse. It is advised to refrain from getting involved in debates and unnecessary discussions. It is advised to refrain from getting involved in debates and unnecessary discussions. Health seems to be doing fine for the day.

Love Focus: You may experience some friction with your partner or spouse today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Make the most of the day by exploring all the opportunities that are brought to you. While doing monetary transactions, especially big amount ones, stay a little precautious. Your spouse or partner will have your undue attention for being extra sweet today. You are expected to complete some challenging yet not so promising tasks at work. You must relax your tiring muscles with some good massage therapy at night.

Love Focus: Your partner is in full mood to freely express what they feel for you and will be amazed to see their romantic side.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are today required to meditate and focus on yourself rather than on the urge to make this world a little more perfect. Reflect on your past investments and keep a check if they are bringing you any good news. You are a complete family person and love to be around the presence of your loved ones. A shift in your job role is predicted as per your stars reading. Deep sleep and complete rest are advised if not being able to cope up with work pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Don’t expect too much from your partner today, they might have frequent mood swings today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Dear Libra, one of your best qualities is to make a perfect balance in each sphere of life. You are a pro at managing finance. And nobody does it better than you when it comes to manipulating the market trends in your favour. A great day with family is predicted on your cards. You will win every challenge and situation with your “go-getter” attitude. You might feel a little lazy in the morning.

Love Focus: You can ask and take out your partner for a romantic dinner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are driven by the high spirits of passion that helps you win in every game of life. If in business, you will get a great proposal deal for expansion. On the domestic front, you might face some criticism irrespective of how much effort you put in to make things work for the better. You may expect an appraisal if you have recently joined a new venture. You will feel energetic and productive all through the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will also feel some strange attraction and affection for your partner which might take you to surprise them with a gift.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today, you needed to rejuvenate and reinvent your imagination to make the best use of it in future. As per your planetary combinations, you may expect to double up your earnings from multiple sources of finance. You may travel to a hill station or plan a vacation with your children. You might have to face the undetermined wrath of your boss. Start eating healthy or else it may lead to some illness.

Love Focus: Travel is predicted as per your star reading and you may want to take out your loved one/ partner or spouse to dinner or a romantic date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, you will have a mixed day of good and moderate feelings and accomplishments. Moneywise, you should keep a check on your expenditure and instead focus on the saving side. You would be a little stressed and over occupied today, with so much in your head going on. You will also be applauded for the regular efforts that you put in by your seniors. After a long time, you will feel so refreshed and energetic.

Love Focus: Your partner is feeling so energetic today and you may find it hard to match up with their frequency because of the workload.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Aquarius you are amazing just the way you are! You are generous and highly empathetic souls which make you everyone’s favourite in the end. You will see your business expanding and thriving with a new possibility of a new venture. Chances are that you may get a family property in your name and it will be so auspicious for you in the near future. Some may get their dream job or apply for one which they will definitely get selected in future. Your eyes can be strained with so much to look at on screens therefore, wash them with water at regular gaps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will feel on top of the world as your spouse will make you feel so with their sweet little romantic gestures.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Pisces, to you your freedom means the most! And, you are always thinking about bringing some good and positive changes in society. Irrespective of all your calculations and speculations, your finances can go wrong today. It is a wonderful day in aspect to your family and concerned members. Your genuine and sincere efforts will be rewarded very soon by your staff in the near future. Drink warm water and avoid eating out to prevent yourself from catching viral.

Love Focus: If you are heartbroken, you will find peace and solace in a new acquaintance entry into your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.