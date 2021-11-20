Leo Daily Horoscope for November 20: Try not to invest in assets

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are known to be born with qualities like creativity, passion, generosity and stay kind-hearted. But at times, many of your good qualities take a toll because people perceive you as someone dominating and authoritative. Today is a day to unleash your true Leo side, and what makes you more like a lion. Make the most of the day by exploring all the opportunities that are brought to you. Follow simple techniques and don't fret about what others are thinking about you.

Leo Finance Today

While doing monetary transactions, especially those involve big amounts, stay a little cautious and don't indulge in spending heavily on unnecessary expenses. Also, avoid investing your money in some big asset. However, planning to invest in for future will be fruitful.





Leo Family Today

You will meet a close-knit relative today. And there is a possibility that you will have to travel intercity to see someone from your extended family in who is not keeping well. Rest, at the domestic front, everything seems to be calm and poised. Your spouse or partner will have your undue attention by being extra sweet today.

Leo Career Today

You are expected to complete some challenging yet not so promising tasks at work. Be your best and don't panic with the extra work pressure. If you are a student, you may face a little difficulty in memorizing some important chapters. But, overall you will be acknowledged for your hard work and efforts.

Leo Health Today

Because of your tight work schedule, you can expect some physical exertion at the end of the day. You must relax your tiring muscles with some good massage therapy at night. Also, don't be occupied with screens all day long and give some rest to your eyes as well.

Leo Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you! Romance is exuding from every corner. Sure, it is not Valentine's Day, but for you, it could be feel the same today. Your partner is in full mood to freely express what they feel for you and you may be amazed to see their romantic side. You can also plan a romantic date to make the most of the day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026