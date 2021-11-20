Libra Daily Horoscope for November 20: Keep your expectations low

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, one of your best qualities is to make a perfect balance in each sphere of life. You love to bring in balance in whatever circumstance or challenge you are put into. Also, you have a heart of gold that is always eager to do something better for society at large. But, today, you are required to be a little selfish and think about your own self. You will have to manage things more efficiently especially at work because you might have to face some challenges.

Libra Finance Today

You are a pro at managing finance. And nobody does it better than you when it comes to manipulating the market trends in your favour. Today, your tricks might not work and therefore, it is advisable to avoid unnecessary expenses and financial transactions. Concentrate more on saving.

Libra Family Today

A great day with family is predicted on your cards. You will cherish the unconditional love and support from your family and even your children. Dinner outside with family will be best to bring in more love, transparency and clarity among all family members.

Libra Career Today

You may have to face some tantrums and not so required demands from your boss today. But you will win every challenge and situation with your "go-getter" attitude. Your subordinates will need you irrespectively. You will be at your best with work today.

Libra Health Today

You might feel a little lazy in the morning but as the day will proceed, you will start getting all charged up and energetic as you always remain. But, don't indulge in heavy workouts instead do yoga and meditation to enhance your mental health.

Libra Love Life Today

You can ask and take out your partner for a romantic dinner. It would be a yes from them for everything you seek an affirmative answer for a long time. So, enjoy your day to the fullest with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

