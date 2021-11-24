Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today is a normal day. You may feel capable of handling all the problems on the professional front. You may have to help someone financially. Avoid spending money openly. Some home chores may keep you busy and make you tired and exhausted. Today, you have the energy to get all the pending things done and make new plans for the next day. Avoid taking breaks from the health and fitness regime.

Love Focus: A professional relationship may turn into a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

This is going to be a relaxing day and you may look forward to quick and easy gains on the business front. Businesspersons may expect many good business deals and opportunities knocking on their doors. You may feel more attached to your spouse emotionally. You may feel comfortable, secure, energetic and healthy today. Some may work towards advancing their career. Good things may happen soon, so cheer up. Avoid staying up late at night.

Love Focus: It is a good idea to express your love via singing, dancing or any amazing romantic gesture.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your planets are favouring you, so you can have a fruitful day. Your good financial condition may allow you to invest in a new venture. Your married life seems to blossom, so enjoy the time. You may find it hard to make the right decisions on the business front. Some may be in a good mood and feel happy about themselves. Things look good on the health front, so fret not.

Love Focus: Happiness and contentment in a relationship is your first priority, so you may put effort to keep your partner happy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This is going to be an awesome day, so try to make the most of it. It is going to be a lucky day on the financial front and all your money matters may get resolved soon. You may attract the attention of a younger family with your supportive and sympathetic nature. Businesspersons may be able to develop good relationships with their clients. Your sense of satisfaction may be improved with your consistent efforts and new initiatives on the health front.

Love Focus: If you are planning to propose to someone special, this is a lucky day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

This is an amazing day to have lots of fun on the domestic front. Some may splurge on expensive fitness or home appliances. You may get an opportunity to spend a fun-filled evening with loved ones. You may have to spend extra hours in the office in order to complete an urgent task. You are advised to sacrifice morning sleep in order to achieve your health goals. You may feel energetic and healthy today.

Love Focus: Some may get a chance to impress the opposite sex with their qualities.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This is a fine day and there are possibilities of showing hidden talent at work. Your financial success may make you happy and content today. Someone close to you from your past may surprise you and make you happy. A family get-together is foreseen. A business meeting may go as per your expectations. You may get appreciation from your fitness trainer for your consistency and hard work. Some may feel motivated to put in the effort to get back in shape.

Love Focus: You may sense strength and contentment in your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This is a fine day and you may be occupied in figuring out your career or investment options. A good property deal may tempt you, but consult experts before going ahead. A visit from a close relative may make the domestic environment uncomfortable. Some complications at work may keep your mind occupied and make you feel tired. Those who have been caring for their health and keeping track of their diet plans, may achieve fitness goals and enjoy good health.

Love Focus: A wonderful time with a lover may make you really happy and fill you with enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your financial condition may allow you to invest in good property deals. If you have an excellent financial condition, then you should try your luck in the stock market or trading. Family members may support your ideology and give you new responsibilities. You may not get the required support at the office, so a delay in delivering an important project is foreseen. You may recover from a prolonged health issue.

Love Focus: You may plan something interesting to please your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This seems to be a fine day and you may make good progress on the professional or business front. Some may splurge in buying a new vehicle. Some beneficial business deals are on your way. A family or property matter may resolve in your favour. A new business may take off and start reaping rewards. Try to postpone a business or leisure trip for tomorrow. You already have enough on your plate, so avoid taking on extra responsibilities.

Love Focus: Some misunderstandings or problems may crop up in your married life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is an average day and you may crave breaking your monotonous and boring routine. Try spending money on unnecessary things and control your expenses. Your spouse may be busy organizing a party at home and not be able to spend quality time with you. Some business meetings may go as per your plan. Some may join a gym or yoga centre soon. Avoid taking silly things to the heart as it may ruin your mental peace.

Love Focus: Those who are waiting for a suitable match and getting married soon, they may get lucky.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Aquarius, this is an excellent day as stars are in your favour. You may be able to earn via many earning sources. Some may experience good understanding and emotional stability in married life. Things are going great on the professional front. Some new clients may help take your business to the next level. Those who have been doing exercise or yoga for a long time, might notice improvements in their health and feel more energetic than ever.

Love Focus: You may remain blissful and experience a strong emotional connection with your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may start your day with optimism and enthusiasm and try to complete important tasks in time. A property deal may turn out profitable. Some may get new clients or investors to support new ventures. Homemakers may plan some exciting things to create a cheerful aura at home. Financial gains are foreseen. If you are feeling tired or lack energy, you are advised to take a rest and postpone business meetings or trips for the next day.

Love Focus: You may find it hard to spend quality time with your lover or go out with him/her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

