Libra Daily Horoscope for November 24: Stop procrastinating

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a fine day and you may be occupied in figuring out your career or investment options. Libra, you know the value of your money and time, so you may be busy exploring the property market or analyzing some investment plans that may prove beneficial in the long term.

Your busy schedule and pending business meetings may keep you from spending quality time with family and it may upset your partner. Some may burn their midnight oil in order to complete a project or achieve their academic goals. This is a good time to start something new in life.

Libra Finance Today

You have an excellent financial situation, so you may take some risks regarding shares and trading. New income option is foreseen. A good property deal may tempt you, but consult experts before going ahead.

Libra Family Today

You may not get a chance to spend quality time with family or spouse and it may upset your loved ones. A visit from a close relative may make the domestic environment uncomfortable.

Libra Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. You may have to be involved in technical or administrative work. Some complications at work may keep your mind occupied and make you feel tired.

Libra Health Today

Your confidence and enthusiasm level may be high today. Those who have been caring for health and keeping track of their diet plans, they may achieve fitness goals and enjoy good health.

Libra Love Life Today

It's a fine day to plan a lovely evening with your spouse. Your lover may pour love on you and show care. Some may get an amazing gift. A wonderful time with a lover may make you really happy and fill you with enthusiasm.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

