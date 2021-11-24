Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 24: It’s a good day!
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Nov 24: It’s a good day!

  • Dear Virgo, your financial success will make you happy and content today. Take things slow on the professional front and focus on domestic responsibilities. Healthwise, this is a fine day.
Some may take some good initiatives on the health front and opt for healthy lifestyle in order to maintain mental health.
Some may take some good initiatives on the health front and opt for healthy lifestyle in order to maintain mental health.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:12 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is a fine day and there are possibilities of showing hidden talent at work. This is a favorable day to solve a family matter or put efforts into strengthening old relationships. Some may try to reach old friends and get down in the memory lane. Self-analysis is important to make good career choices.

You may be more concerned about your family members and try to do something special for them. Some good property deals may seem tempting. A surprise visit from someone close is on the cards.

Know more about your day by reading ahead!

Virgo Finance Today

You may get good business deals or financial gains via your professional network. Your financial success may make you happy and content today. Some may splurge on family members.

Virgo Family Today

You may take some leaves to spend quality time with your loved ones and plan a family outing. Someone close from your past may surprise you and make you happy. A family get-together is foreseen.

Virgo Career Today

You may take things slow on the professional front and focus on domestic responsibilities. Some may learn new skills to enhance their professional status. A business meeting may go as per your expectations.

Virgo Health Today

Healthwise, this is a fine day and you may not face any major health issues. You may get appreciation from your fitness trainer for your consistency and hard work. Some may feel motivated to put in the effort to get back in shape.

Virgo Love Life Today

A memorable evening is on the cards. You may get a chance to enjoy a delicious dinner with your lover. You may sense strength and contentment in your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Color: Maroon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
