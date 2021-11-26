Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You shall have a pleasant day filled with plenty of activities in your surroundings. You may have to maintain the channel of expenditure to equalize the income. Today you may have to remain more patient as your family may have some misunderstandings about you. Promotion is on the horizon if you are aiming for it. Continue to hard work, you will soon be rewarded for your work. You may keep on following your exercise and diet to feel relaxed and to remain at peace.

Love Focus: Today, you may feel like you have everything in your life just because of your life partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your overall day may involve some ups and downs, but you will be able to tackle it well. You may get some good offers today that may help you to go one step further. You may win a bonus card without you being expected for it. You may get an opportunity to strengthen your connection with someone in your family. Employees may expect appreciation and recognition for your service. Think positively and have positive vibes around. Make sure you stabilize your mental health.

Love Focus: Today there may be situations that can cause a quarrel between each other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

If there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you step into the day, then that should be while you deal with the real estate business. At the end of the day, you are likely to see some amount of gains from your long term shares. Today you may get a surprise visit from your entire family; they may cherish you with the blessings of stars. It will be a satisfactory day at work as you possess immense work responsibilities. Keep enhancing your mental health by meditation, yoga and other means.

Love Focus: Today you may go on an outstanding trip with your partner which might make your day sparkle with bliss.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Be loving, caring and empathetic as you are, but make sure you pour them on people who deserve it. If you desire to buy a new building or an apartment, today is your day! You may go ahead with it. You might see unity in your domestic space after a long time maybe with an initiative of family get together. Students who are giving their exams may find it difficult to excel. Today you may feel light without any pressure. A shine may reflect on your beautiful face.

Love Focus: Your partner may end up proposing to you and take a whole new step towards the beginning of a new life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Leos are noted for being vibrant, recreational, faithful and honest demonstrating their excitement for life. You might have to travel quite a long distance in order to close business deals; however, it shall leave you with great satisfaction. Your family will support you, encourage you and will plan for your betterment. All the efforts that you have put in, on the long Business trip may not fetch you a positive result. People trying to lose weight may see positive results.

Love Focus: You may experience the special care and love that you are expected from your spouse for a long time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A beautiful day is on your way filled with joy and happiness. Loans for spreading out the branches of the stores may be permitted on this Lucky day. Some of you may be selected to explore India along with your family members. For students, to decide upon a carrier choice, it is always advisory to think twice and come to a conclusion. Your immunity power is possibly going to beat the diseases and throw them out of the body.

Love Focus: Today you may get a proposal that you were waiting for, for a while.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are blessed with excellent health and great monetary profits. You might get an amazing price for selling down your land. Make sure that you won't discuss anything about the business in the presence of your family pupils. It might be a good time to start your business and slowly invest more, to make it grow. Your health issues are possibly going to vanish. Those who are under observation may get discharged.

Love Focus: Your partner may openly tell about her/ his feelings towards you in front of family members.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your overall day is going to be beautiful with a lot of activities involved. Today is the lucky day to buy a new vehicle as the group of your stars is favourable to you. Today your family is going to wish you the luck to start up your career. Employees may get appreciated and might be introduced to a desirable position that you were looking for. Models may get approved for the modelling auditions because of their body shape.

Love Focus: Today you may be disappointed by your partner for, she/he may not console you when you would be in need.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Multiple aspects of your day seem to be extraordinary. Planetary degrees are in the mood to demand you profits through activities such as property dealings. Your family may not put any workload over you and thereby helping you to overcome office stress. Students might not receive what you exactly want today, give it some time and you will surely have it. Your health is going to be Very good today. Those who were suffering from mutations may get a key to their illness.

Love Focus: You may deliver plenty of love from your gestures which might bestow warmth to your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Dear Capricorns, you will gain a lot by way of goodwill by helping your mates at work. Investors can invest a sufficient amount in the companies which seem to bring good results. Relatives may gift you a new car as a return gift for helping them out in their critical situations. You will be surprised by the potential you hold in the core subjects. In the beginning, you may not feel happy but later on, when you go to exercise or jogging your mood might turn up.

Love Focus: Your forehead is going to be shiny as your partner may kiss you as a sign of love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You can hope to have a good day as it may involve travelling opportunities. You may be approached to take up the unworthy schemes, but Aquarians are advised to be careful about falling into a trap. Your helping nature will shine all over your family members and you may be respected to be a true leader. Professionals may find a relaxing environment in your workplace. Make sure you talk with your favourite people where you get positive talks that may enhance your confidence level.

Love Focus: Today the attraction between you and your partner may get doubled and the relationship may remain fresh.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Focus on enhancing your savings. It is advisable to avoid travelling to distant locations. Stock marketing is reaching its high standards and the demands for your shares might increase rapidly. Today you might be brushed up by your old memories with your loved ones unexpectedly. Journalists might have a good time dealing with new people in your batch. A fresh daisy feeling may surround you to keep your mind occupied.

Love Focus: You may find peace at your partner’s shoulder when you share your little problems, he may understand you better and take care of you as you were expecting.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

