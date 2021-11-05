Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your overall day looks fabulous with great travel opportunities. It sounds like a perfect time to pour more currency into your business to expand sales in the retail sector. Your time will be lit and you will enjoy being around your family. Good time to invest the time in the business model that you were planning on. You may track your health with fitness bands which will help you to set your target.

Love Focus: Celebrate tiny milestones of your relationship as it represents happiness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taurus, you shall have a good day, with a great time to be spent along with your family members. Some of you may see a slight setback in your daily business today. It's time to goof around and have fun with your folks, get together, play up games. Continue to work hard, you will soon be rewarded for your work. Students are likely to excel in their academics. Introduce yourself to new ways of health care routine to keep yourself fit.

Love Focus: It might be a good idea to go on a date to keep up the spice in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Discipline in life becomes very important when you are set towards achieving something, so engaging in a disciplined routine will help you shape yourself accordingly. People planning to invest in Mutual funds could wait for some more time. Your relationship with your siblings is likely to strengthen, getting you all on the same line. Students waiting for their results to come may expect good scores. Today you may expect significant relief from an illness you had been going through.

Love Focus: When there is a meet between the rain and Sun it forms a beautiful rainbow, so is the case in terms of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Watch your job life and everything else is going to run smoothly on this day. Cancerians are encouraged to save more and spend less. Do indulge in functions along with your loved ones as it will be a joyful time around them. You may be confused about your job and may feel like quitting. Keep up your good focus on your health. Explore options that you can include in your diet to increase fitness. Share the thoughts revolving around you as it will help your love understand your highs and lows and may help you cope up with them.

Love Focus: Share the thoughts revolving around you as it will help your love understand your highs and lows and may help you cope up with them.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today you are going to have a pleasant day summed up with peace and joy. You might be thrown upon by surprises or events, so enjoy your day Leos! Your financial conditions are going to take a leap today. You hold a nice chance to spend a whole day out with your loved ones and enjoy your day. Professionals might have to face a lot of workload at your Office may be due to the absence of your co-worker or due to the resignation of any employee. Home medicines may help you recover from a seasonal cold.

Love Focus: Take your partner out for a walk, that will help refresh your mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour:Maroon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Each day is special and certainly, this day can bring a big move in your carrier aspect of life. It is likely for you to gain high returns, as the position of your stars are on the favourable side today. Keep yourself active with activities along with your younger siblings as it is going to help you to be full of life. The meeting that you might have to attend can bear fruits on your career. You may go out for refreshing sightseeing to enjoy the bliss of nature.

Love Focus: You may refrain from being stubborn with your partner today as it may lead to unnecessary disputes.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A charming day is waiting for you to be experienced wherein you shall enjoy the energy of nature connecting your soul. Do make sure that you do not cross your budget even though you are on a vacation. Gift your folks with things that make them remember your love for them. You may have to come out of your work from home vibes to Office days. Do not stress out too much on the deadlines you have to meet, a relaxed mind works better than a strained one.

Love Focus: People who are planning to go on a date are likely to have fun today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your overall day is going to be good with a great time with your colleagues strengthening your bond with them. Scorpions may have a good chance to buy a property for the best price to expand your assets. Time with your family may bring immense joy and pleasure today. New opportunities for which you hoped will show up. Do not forget to take your vaccination as Covid-19 cases might be falling but it has not been eradicated.

Love Focus: Newly wedded couples may find cute moments to cherish.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are going to have an extraordinary day today with a lot of crystals pouring into your plate. Business people might not be able to close deals today. You may receive a pleasant surprise from a distant cousin back home. A lot of sweets and gifts may follow. Professionals may have a great day, as you could be applauded for your performance at your work! Avoid cold beverages as you may catch a cold and remain in bed all day.

Love Focus: Disagreements are possibly going to happen but how you handle the situation makes the difference.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today is going to be a wonderful day cocktailed by good health, career and romance. Your beautifully designed financial plans for the month are going to help you manage your expenses. Make sure you do not bring any issues from your workplace to discuss with your family. Career growth seems to be promising to those working in the infrastructure sector. Follow up on your daily exercises and avoid using gadgets as far as possible.

Love Focus: A beautiful romantic dinner could be waiting for you once you are back from work.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are a self-reliant person who doesn’t rely upon others for even the most difficult jobs. People seeking to get an idea as to the right approach towards investment may succeed in finding the resource. Polite talks and gentle behaviour is expected from your side. Except for the Real estate traders, other professionals including the entrepreneurs are going to have good career growth. People who are suffering from varicose veins may experience some substantial relief.

Love Focus: Some of you might hold a chance to tie knots with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your overall day is going to be cosy within your family and smooth within your workplace. You may hold a good chance to come across a resource through which you can find an effective investment service. The property issue that lies between elderly siblings would be better if not discussed today. People looking out for jobs have a good number of chances to beat the odds and grab a job. Your genuine efforts toward your health will prove to be effective.

Love Focus: If you are in search of a perfect life partner, there is a good possibility to meet the destined person.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

