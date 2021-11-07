Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 7

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

The day promises to be quite interesting as your creative talent is likely to be at its peak today. The inflow of money is likely to increase and you may be able to purchase things of value. Past misunderstandings may be cleared and your relationship with your loved ones is likely to improve. You may be handed over additional duties on your professional front. There could be minor health problems related to your digestive system. There may be minor health problems related to your digestive system.

Love Focus: Compatibility, trust and mutual understanding between you and your beloved are likely to increase.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The time is right to channelize your positive energies into good work. You need to be mindful of your spendthrift nature or you could incur losses. There could be a lack of love at home due to everybody’s busy schedules. You might not achieve the fruits of your labour, as bosses may favour subordinates over you. You may remain fit and fine but a few underlying conditions might need immediate attention.

Love Focus: Mutual affection between the two of you may increase and you may gain your beloved’s trust.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today you may have some responsibilities towards your family to shoulder and duties towards society to fulfil. Your financial condition remains in excellent form and your coffers are brimming with surplus cash you received from a profitable business. The birth of a child at home may lift everyone’s spirits. On the professional front, some unpleasant circumstances may delay your chances of a promotion.

Love Focus: You may not get to meet your beloved due to your conflicting work schedules.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, you are likely to be ready for new adventures in life, which may take you to unexplored destinations. Situations may turn in your favour and you are likely to give positive outcomes in every walk of life. Money loaned to someone might take longer to be returned. There could be constant disagreements and conflicts between you and your parents. Promotion is on the cards for some. Meditation techniques and breathing exercises, coupled with sports, may keep you fit.

Love Focus: Your relationship with your beloved will strengthen and love for each other is likely to deepen.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, you may be lucky as you are likely to find your balance in life. New tasks are likely to keep you occupied. Investment in the stock market may prove to be beneficial as you are likely to receive good gains. Unity and harmony between family members will prevail at home. You are likely to be on your toes as the inflow of new assignments may keep you occupied. The day requires you to be mindful of your chronic health issues, which might show up again.

Love Focus: A clash of egos or differences of opinion are likely to create a rift in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

There are likely to be positive changes in your outlook towards life, which may alter the course of your future. Money earned from an extra source of income can be put into lucrative schemes or stocks to receive rich gains. Relatives visiting after long might keep everyone in good spirits. You need to tread with caution when dealing with your bosses. You are likely to make changes in your routine to lead a stress-free life.

Love Focus: Your partner might surprise you with a romantic getaway outside the city, where he/she might propose marriage to you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may be presented with opportunities to hone your skills and add value to your life, which you are likely to take up in the first instance. Although your sources of income are likely to increase, you may find yourself facing a cash crunch. You need to be sensitive towards your domestic life as children demand your time and attention. On the professional front, your stars are likely to be very favourable today. You are likely to find relief from your chronic ailments.

Love Focus: Mutual affection and understanding between you and your beloved are likely to increase.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to spend time gathering knowledge and acquiring new skills to move closer to your goals. Consult a financial expert before you move ahead with the plan. Handling the situation calmly and tactfully might restore domestic peace and harmony at home. You may receive an overseas job offer, which is likely to give you a good pay package. You may practice yoga and turn to spirituality to attain peace of mind.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to undergo pleasant changes and you may get to spend quality time with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

The day brings happiness and joy to your life as you start your day with positivity. You may receive monetary profits from several sources. Investment in property can turn out to be profitable. Your domestic front may be pleasant today with the arrival of guests at home. This is likely to hamper your productivity on the professional front, negating your chances of a well-deserved increment. Light exercises may help you stay fit.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship for long are likely to settle down in holy matrimony.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, before starting anything worthwhile, you need to clear your mind of doubts. You may stumble upon a new source of income, which could prove to be beneficial. You may go on a trip with your loved ones to an exotic place, which is likely to improve your interpersonal relationships. A transfer to a choice location is on the cards for some. Your cheerful disposition may positively affect your mental health.

Love Focus: You need to keep your anger issues in check or it could create rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

The stars are in your favour and breaks in between may not affect your achievements. Expenses are likely to be on the rise. You may be overly busy at work, which is likely to result in clashes on the domestic front. There is likely to be an increase in your fame and fortune. You may stay away from diseases and enjoy sound physical and mental health with the help of dietary modifications and incorporating yoga in your daily life.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship may settle down towards the end of the year with blessings from both families.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, luck is in your favour and you are likely to keep moving forward in life despite all the odds. You may avail of monetary benefits from unexpected quarters, but your growing expenses might put you in a fix. You may get to spend time in the company of your near and dear ones, which is likely to strengthen your ties. You are likely to be held accountable for your actions. Jogging may give you physical fitness while meditation is likely to strengthen your core.

Love Focus: Win your beloved’s trust back with your love and affection to make your ties stronger and long-lasting.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

